To stop the Biden agenda from causing more damage, Republican attorneys file legal challenges against the President. Since assuming office, his executive actions have caused havoc on energy, immigration, and taxes that are not beneficial for the United States.

Republican attorneys determined to block the Biden agenda

President Biden's administration has been less than unifying after staying 90-days in office. Republican states have been fighting him on his executive orders on climate change, energy, immigration, and taxation policy. Conservative attorneys of the Republican party said the cases are not done, and more will be filed to challenge the Democrat president, reported the Epoch Times.

According to the Louisiana Attorney General and former Republican Attorneys General Association Chairman Jeff Landry, they are preparing an extensive plan to slow down the White House. He also told the Daily Caller News Foundation thru the Epoch Times what they'll do.

He added that many cases would be filed in court and successful in lawsuits against the Biden administration.

Austin Knudsen, the Montana Attorney General, said Republican AGs think that The House is jammed up too much with bills, having states file cases will be the last option to defend the constitution. Knudsen said that Biden uses his executive orders to get policy results, putting legal roadblocks will keep him in check.

Knudsen, one of the Republican attorneys, gave a derisive description of Biden's plan and unconstitutional executive orders that have become oppressive. He said, "When you step in on day one and start issuing edicts and executive orders like King George, I and a lot of other conservative Republicans are going to start having problems."

GOP House Members Sponsor Bill to Lessen Biden's Reach

During the Trump administration, state AGs had things easy as ex-president Trump followed the constitution. Biden is hardly constitutional with the Democrats behind him. State AGs like Knudsen is the last pushback left against the federal government.

No one can match the number of executive orders signed by the new President; it was 38 in just 11 days, as reported by the American Presidency Project. Compared to Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush, with 23, 18, and 8, Biden outpaced in a record number of days.

The Economist noted that Biden even signed more presidential orders in two days than Donald Trump in his first two weeks in office.

Last March, President Biden killed the federal permit to build the Keystone XL Pipeline. About 21 affected states sued the White House for stopping the construction of the pipeline. The Montana and Arizona AG questioned the presidential order to stop deporting illegal aliens.

More of the President's blunders that led to lawsuits are disallowing leasing of federal lands for oil production; much worse is denying that the President's policies were more important than illegal immigrant criminals left loose in the US.

Landry was quoted saying the following statement. "Democrats are basically hell bent on overreaching, overspending, over-regulating." He added, "All things that have detrimental long-term effects on job creation, and overall stability for the country."

A week ago, the West Virginia AG let 13 states to question the Treasury Department why they can't cut tax after accepting coronavirus relief funds, which is included in the Biden agenda that Republican attorneys will oppose.

