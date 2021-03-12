GOP House Members crafted a bill that will lessen the issuance of unconstitutional orders by the White House. The recent presidential orders have resulted in energy policy problems and a worsening border crisis; an anti-overreach bill will prevent another fiasco.

On his first day in office after the inauguration, Biden penned executives ordered that overturned Trump-era policies led to problems. Many of the orders were done without consultation and essentially an alleged preparation for Democrat takeover in overall policy-making to override the Republicans.

Republican House members forwarded a bill that disallowed the executive branch (White House) to bypass Congress. From January 20, the White House has ignored constitutionality when issuing presidential orders. The Republicans did the same two months ago on the Senate floor, reported the Epoch Times.

The bill titled by the lower House GOP is Regulations from the Executive In Need of Scrutiny (REINS) Act of 2021. As Congress needs to decide on new rules by federal agencies, it needs to pass the House and Senate. It is necessary as the White House has been on a roll reversing Trump-era policies intently. Biden's overreach causes problems at the US Border.

GOP House Members call a major rule or federal regulation that affects the economy in the REINS Act. For example, if it costs $100 million or more, that affects anything like consumer costs raising prices. Those affected are industries, government agencies, or regions that adversely affect American industries against foreign entities.

It was authored by Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) and with more than two dozen House Republicans lawmakers promoting the bill. Others behind the bill are Member Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), opposed to the Democrats and pro-Trump.

According to Cammack, in a Wednesday statement that described what REINS Act is, the law will maintain that Congress can only enact laws, not the White House or any agency. Only Congress, based on Article I authority, will approve any executive order or law made by the Biden White House for constitutionality. Biden has been criticized heavily by governors and other agencies.

It is necessary to control the executive branch and prevent an overreach of its authority through checks and balances. Biden is accused of not seeking advice on many of his controversial orders.

Last January, Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) made a similar bill in January to that effect. REINS Act should kick in once a major rule is drafted by the executive branch that involves the senate and lower house. If the rule passes both, it becomes official and can be enforced. Paul called it necessary to make it bipartisan, not partisan, which the DEMs prefer; constitutionalism says bipartisan votes are important.

According to Paul, the federal bureaucracy has too much overreach that has bypassed the Senate and Congress too long. One example is the damage done by the White House executive orders needing to be a check valve. Ask for comment on the GOP House Members' proposed REINS Act as a challenge to Biden's White House has no comment.

