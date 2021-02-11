Since the first week of the new administration, many ill-advised executive orders have angered state legislatures. Now, most Trump-appointed US State Attorneys is the next in the unprecedented moves that displeased both Democrats and Republicans.

Another move by the administration widely opposed is an attempt to clean all U.S. state attorneys whom Trump appointed. Overall, both sides are displeased with Joe Biden's demand to vacate replace them with his appointees.

Transition to wholly Biden era

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced their decision, and the Biden administration is going full gear with a clean slate. Next will be the next state attorneys nominated by those power, reported by Epoch Times.

Just earlier this week, the confirmation of the requested resignation of Trump's appointees began. Media outlets verified this after DOJ officials were cited. Though not all have to resign yet, sources stated.

The state attorney of Delaware, David Weiss, will be still be working as he is on the tax probe of Hunter Biden. John Durham is the special counsel to lead into the Russia Probe; both will stay on indefinitely.

Democrats and Republicans disagree

Last February 9, two Democrats voiced their opposition despite having the same party as Biden. Illinois senators Dick Durbin (D) and Tammy Duckworth (D) aired their grievance that the new administration's clean house move will sack U.S. Attorney John Lausch.

Lausch has been the number one federal prosecutor in the Northern District of Illinois since 2017. Both DEMS think the move to resign most Trump-appointed U.S. State Attorneys should have been under consultation, not without talking about it.

They stated even if they are in with the new administrations' agenda on criminal justice, the replacement of U.S. Attorney Lausch arbitrarily and not asking what they thought about the termination is not appreciated.

One of their reasons for voicing-out disagreement is that non-partisan processes chose the state attorney. Lausch got full support from the committee with full senate confirmation by the DEMS and GOP.

They want the current state attorney to continue, hence their statement.

Another Republican senator from Iowa, Chuck Grassley, sent a letter to the White House and told Biden not to go ahead without home-state senators' advice. He disagrees with the Oval Office's moves, adding prosecutors should be kept in office not asked to resign immediately.

Grassley, in his letter, said that Biden's actions are ill-advised with no alternative state attorneys. He pointed out that there is a process. Home state Senators should be consulted as many of these attorneys might be conducting sensitive investigations.

He added that the president has the right to choose those in his administration and cited a mass termination of all President Trump's appointees is not the law's interest. Having only two staying on, one handles his son's investigation and the Russia Probe.

One question is, why those two? Why the rest gets fired? He added those currently involved should stay to show the DOJ is independent of the White House.

According to sources, Lausch is working on several cases involving former state House Speaker Mike Madigan.

