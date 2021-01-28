Several attorneys general sent a letter to the White House to avoid any unconstitutional actions deemed illegal.

Barely a week old, the new administration has hit several snags that have earned several Attorney Generals' attention from several states.

Orders might be unconstitutional

These state attorneys formed a group to address the concerns. Addressing a letter to the White House reminded the new president that should any presidential order be unconstitutional, there are ways to deal with it, reported the Epoch Times.

It came as a warning last Wednesday; the letter says there are limits to what the Oval office can do. Concerns of unconstitutional executive actions or federal overreach from the president will not be trifled with.

Contents of the letter

The letter, co-signed by six state attorneys (AGs), cites several instances that Joe Biden cannot break. One of them is the statutory authority that should tie in with the U.S. Constitution. Another is to intentionally jeopardize civil liberties that will have legal action as the answer.

According to West Virginia AG Patrick Morrisey, the group's leader, contents are as follows:

They are willing to meet with the new administration to discuss further the relevant issues affecting the states concerned. Arguing in court is not a priority. Instead, working with the government based on the U.S. constitution should be practiced. Everything will be done under the rule of law.

Warning to the Biden administration

The six state attorneys added if the new administration will make laws that aren't based on the U.S. Constitution, they will challenge such bills in the courts.

Should the government officials from the cabinet, executive officers, and agencies intentionally go further than what they can do, all the legal processes and rules not followed will be challenged as well. The bedrock Administrative Procedure Act obligation should have reasonable decisions behind them.

Morrisey cited the Administrative Procedure Act, or all agencies should follow APA for proper rulemaking. If the process has been shortened, the rules will be challenged via APA if it is incorrect.

He is, and other A.G.s from Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, Montana, and Texas are part of the group.

Slew of Biden orders necessitates this approach

In just a week in the White House, Biden issued a slew of executive orders. Some orders have canceled policies that were popular with Americans. Many Trump policies that were about climate change, racial equity, and CCP virus pandemic were overhauled.

Biden said he would sustain the American oil industry during the debate, but he shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline. This places the oil industry at risk and a possible spat with Canada, but losing oil-related jobs is a backlash. The new administration wants to join the Paris Climate agreement, even if it goes against America's first principles.

One of many Americans' objections is how the government is moving to the far left, which is of no concern to the officials of the Biden administration.

All the six State attorneys general urged the White House to honor and follow the U.S. constitution, allow freedom of worship, and to keep arms as well.

