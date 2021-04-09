The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and leading obstetrical care groups allowed pregnant people to receive COVID-19 vaccines yet they are denied to be inoculated.

Pregnant People Complained After Denied of Getting the Vaccine

Pregnant people are at risk of getting infected with the infectious and deadly COVID-19. This is why the U.S. CDC and obstetrical care groups such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the Society for Maternal and Fetal Medicine allowed them to get vaccinated, according to a published report in TODAY.

However, many pregnant women complained that they were denied to get the vaccine, and there are many roadblocks they have to face. Some of these do not align with state and local policies. This led many of them to be turned away completely.

The country's leading disease and infectious expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said, "If you look at the recommendation from (ACOG), although they don't specifically recommend vaccination of pregnant women, they make a very important statement that all pregnant individuals who choose to receive the vaccine must be allowed to do so in alignment with state and local vaccination allocation plans."

Is It Important for Pregnant People To Get Vaccinated?

In a published article in WebMD, a new study suggests that the sooner a pregnant woman gets the vaccine, the more likely she is to transfer the protective antibodies to her baby. It is a known fact that there are babies who tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Emily Miller, the co-author of the study, said, "This just gives extra fuel for people who are on the fence or just think, 'Maybe I'll wait until after I deliver,'" She also strongly recommends that pregnant women should get the vaccine.

Miller added, "But if you're fearing vaccination might harm the baby, these data tell us quite the opposite. The vaccine is a mechanism to protect your baby, and the sooner you get it, the better."

What To Do If Pregnant Women Are Denied to Get the Vaccine?

One of the reasons why pregnant women are denied getting the vaccine is because workers are not updated on the guidelines, according to Dr. Judette Louis, a member of SMFM's COVID-19 task force.

When asked how pregnant and lactating women should react if they are denied vaccinations, she believes it is up to health care providers to contact places where this is occurring to ensure that staff is aware of the CDC and other organizations' recommendations. Vaccines should not be withdrawn from pregnant or lactating people.

Dr. Shannon Clark, the ACOG member, also suggested that patients be active in showing workers the instructions from the CDC, ACOG, and SMFM. She's even aware of women lying to have the vaccine by claiming they're not breastfeeding or lactating, but "they shouldn't have to do it anyway."

