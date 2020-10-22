CDC or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it had expanded its definition of "close contact" as of October 21. This is for those who are positive for COVID-19, and used when contact tracing to know who could be infected.

CDC expanded definition

The previous definition of close contact was 6 feet away from someone infected with the virus and being around them for at least 15 minutes. This is the definition used by medical professionals who determine those who need to be in quarantine, according to NBC News.

But the new standard now defines close contact as being within 6 feet of an individual with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes over 24 hours. This means that multiple separate encounters that add up to more than 15 minutes are already counted.

The change came after the CDC. The Vermont health officials published a report about a prison employee in Vermont who contracted the virus after multiple brief encounters with inmates who had COVID-19. According to the report, the 22 encounters added up to 17 minutes all in all over an eight-hour shift.

According to the CDC, some of the inmates were not wearing masks when the brief encounters happened - thus reinforcing the importance of wearing a mask, as reported by The Washington Post.

A CDC spokesperson said that the article adds to the scientific knowledge of the risk to contacts of those with COVID-19 and highlights the importance of wearing face masks to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

The new definition from the CDC will increase the number of people classified as close contact during contact tracing investigations, meaning more people will have to isolate for two weeks to help stop the further spread of the virus. It also shows the importance of wearing a face mask.

The CDC spokesperson said that wearing a mask is one of the most significant steps you can take to help stop the virus's spread. In another update sent out by CDC, a report shows that coronavirus can spread through airborne transmission to those who are more than 6 feet away under certain conditions, especially indoors in places with poor ventilation.

CDC guidelines

Since the coronavirus has spread around the world earlier this year, the CDC released a guideline on preventing transmission of the virus.

The CDC has released a report that the virus spread mainly from person-to-person and between people in close contact with one another, so people should keep a safe distance of about 6 feet.

Wearing a mask is essential as the virus spreads through respiratory droplets produced when someone coughs, talks, or sneezes. The droplets can land in the mouths or noses of nearby ones, or they can be inhaled into the lungs, infecting an individual. The virus can be spread by those who do not show any symptoms of COVID-19.

Aside from wearing a mask, another way to prevent the virus's spread is by washing the hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

It is important to wash your hands after blowing your nose, sneezing, or coughing. It would also help if you washed your hands before eating, before touching your face, before preparing your food, after using the restroom, after leaving a public place, and after handing your mask.

If soap and water are not available, you can use a hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol. Ensure that all surfaces of your hands are covered and rub them together thoroughly until they are dry.

