White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had a heated exchange during a press brief after Vice President Kamala Harris was asked why she had time to visit a Chicago bakery when needed at the US border.

Jen Psaki shot back at a reporter about VP Harris.

The verbal exchange between Psaki and New York Post reporter Steven Nelson came during a press briefing at the White House, as Fox reported.

Nelson said that despite being put in charge of President Biden's border crisis, Vice President Harris's only action is speaking with the Guatemalan President. Until now, her presence at the US border had been zero or going to Central America to meet with leaders, face to face. Then asked why Harris prioritized a visit to Chicago this week and went to a bakery instead of leaving for the border.

One of the questions asked by the reporter as quoted by Fox. "Is she still working on this and can you address the perception that she's kind of quietly backing off while Secretary Mayorkas is pursuing some Trump-era policies?"

Immediately Psaki retorted a remark that Harris is at Chicago to talk about the coronavirus and accessibility for vaccines.

On Tuesday, Vice president Kamala Harris visited Windy City; she was touring Union workers' vaccination sites to get vaccinated. She made her way to the Brown Sugar Bakery on the South Side of Chicago. The owners and employees met the vice president, and she left with pastry.

She was quote to say the following statement to Nelson, to the question which made her snippy, reported by the Daily Mail thru MSN.

Biden Believes He Can Change the Way People See the Crisis at the Border

"So, like many Americans, she had a snack while she was there. I believe she is permitted to do so "Psaki explained. "However, she was there to speak about COVID and play a role in our efforts to overcome vaccine hesitancy, engage with the public about how we can do this, and it's important to get the vaccine when it's safe," she said. Psaki shot back to avoid the question about VP Harris.

Last Thursday, Kamala Harris went to California and stayed there until Monday. Ironically, to get to the border is only a few hours away, close to the U.S.-Mexico border, yet she still avoided going there. One question thrown at Psaki is why neither the president nor the vice-president visited the wall through the border crisis.

Kamala Harris appointed as the frontman for the administration

A month ago, President Biden made a statement, as he appointed Harris as the lead in the border situation. He said, "Harris has agreed to lead our diplomatic effort and work with those nations to accept the returnees, and enhance migration enforcement at their borders."

One of the criticisms against her last month was when she laughed about whether it would be her or president Biden going to the border.

She answered the reporter's question with a laugh and replied, "not today." She said that she had gone before and won't be returning. Jen Psaki shot back in this press conference, explaining why VP Harris was laughing at a serious question.

Joe Biden's Policies to Blame for Sending Children to U.S. Border

Biden Administration to Use Taxpayers' Money to Pay for Migrants' Hotel Accommodations

Biden Promises Migrants Entry at the Border

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.