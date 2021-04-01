The U.S. military officials confirmed Wednesday that Pentagon is on alert following Russia's escalating activity in Eastern Europe and the Arctic this week. According to military officials, the Pentagon is on high alert as Russia ramps up its operation in Eastern Europe and the Arctic this week, creating a new obstacle for the young Biden administration.

Pentagon is on Alert

After combat continued between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk Region of eastern Ukraine, marking the end of a June 2020 truce, Russian forces started stockpiling military equipment along the border. The U.S. European Command lifted its alert status to the highest degree, according to a published report on POLITICO.Meanwhile, on Monday alone, NATO jets were scrambled ten times to respond to an exceptionally large number of Russian fighters and bomber flights near allied airspace. Last week, three nuclear-armed Russian submarines broke through several feet of ice in the Arctic, showing a new display of power in an area where American forces face difficulties, the International Centre for Defence and Security published on its website.

Joe Biden Urges $100 Billion Infrastructure Investment to Provide Affordable Internet by 2029

Biden Signaled Tougher Stance

President Joe Biden has also indicated a harder posture, calling Putin a "killer" and promising to keep Russia accountable for recent attacks, including one that leaked malware from Texas-based Solarwinds Corp., affecting at least 100 U.S. firms and nine federal agencies, according to The New York Times.

Meanwhile, the latest uptick in violence poses a new foreign policy threat for the Biden administration, including the president's promise to be harsher on Russia than his predecessor, Donald Trump, whose friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin prompted allegations that he was soft on Moscow.

On the other hand, President Biden recently authorized an extra $125 million in lethal assistance for Ukraine to protect its borders with Russia, which requires two armed patrol boats and counter-artillery radar. Since 2014, the United States has provided Ukraine with more than $2 billion in defense assistance, including Javelin anti-tank missiles. While the Obama administration sent military supplies to Ukraine, it was not until the Trump administration that lethal assistance came.

Pentagon's Response

According to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, Pentagon leaders are voicing their worries to NATO allies regarding the intensified fighting in Eastern Europe, killing four Ukrainian soldiers on March 26 and injuring two others. They are also concerned about the buildup of Russian troops.

Kirby said that they do not want to see any more violence in the Ukrainian territory. He also added, "We've been very clear about the threats that we see from Russia across domains ... we're taking them very seriously."

However, Kirby said that he is unaware of any Russian-U.S. military cooperation or interaction in Eastern Europe. Despite this, it can be remembered that national security adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier this week that the U.S. affirmed its support to Ukraine.

Furthermore, according to a readout from the office of Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he spoke with his Russian and Ukrainian colleagues separately on Wednesday about the security situation. On Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he and Secretary of State Antony Blinken explored "ways of improving defense cooperation."

Congress Looks To Limit Biden's War Powers, GOP Is Cautious

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.