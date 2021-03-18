After the United States President Joe Biden made his 'killer' remark against the Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview, Putin responded on Thursday that the remarks made by the US president about him reflect the own past of the US and its current problems.

On Wednesday, after the remarks made by Biden, Russia made an announcement regarding the recall of their ambassador in Washington for consultations. The Kremlin also mentioned that it would rethink its approach to relations with Washington and the Biden administration.

According to Associated Press, the Putin response happened during a video call interview when he was asked regarding the remarks made by the US president. Putin was with the residents of Crimea in a video call as it marks the anniversary of its 2014 annexation from Ukraine, wherein he also mentioned that Russia would still cooperate with the US where it answers the interest of Moscow.

Moreover, the spokesman of Putin, Dmitry Peskov, shared in a statement that it was a very bad statement by the US president. He also added that Biden made it clear that he does not want to normalize the relations between two nations.

During the conference call with the reporters, Peskov also mentioned that they will proceed accordingly and noted that there was nothing like that in history. But Peskov did not answer when asked if the Kremlin could go as far as cutting the diplomatic ties with the United States.

In addition, the upper house deputy speaker of the Russian parliament, Konstantin Kosachev shared that Biden made a boorish statement and it marks a watershed. Kosachev also added that such assessments are inadmissible for a statesman of his rank and those statements were unacceptable under any circumstances as it could lead to cut the bilateral ties of both nations.

Kosachev also warned the US that the response of Russia would not be limited to recalling the Russian ambassador if the side of the US will fail to offer any explanation or excuse about the statements. But the upper house deputy speaker of the Russian parliament would not explain further as to what action Russia might be taking, Washington Post reported.

Meanwhile, as Russia announces its decision in recalling the Russian ambassador in Washington, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman of Russia, Maria Zakharova blamed the US for putting their bilateral ties to a dead end. She also added that Kremlin is interested in preventing the irreversible degradation only if the Americans will be aware of the associated risks.

On the other hand, Jen Psaki, the spokeswoman of the White House emphasized in her comment regarding the Russian move that they will direct and will speak out on areas where they have concerns. She also added that based on the statement of the US president, Russians will be held accountable for the actions that they have made.

The statement from Biden and the Putin response came on the heels of a declassified report coming from the US national intelligence director's office, wherein they found out that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations in order to help Donald Trump in the November 2020 presidential election, NBC News reported.





