Last Sunday, the Pentagon said that the USS Nimitz would be stationed in the gulf as Iranian hostility is prevalent. Nimitz will be the base to keep Naval air wings ready to strike targets in Iran.

Amidst Tension in the Middle East as Iran will be placed under the Nimitz carrier strike group (CSG). Now more than ever, the Persian Gulf is more volatile than any other occasion.

Until further notice, the American aircraft carrier will be a projection of U.S. military power in the region, for now, said the Pentagon. Another is s deterrent to keep the Iranians on their toes, reported The Epoch Times.

Acting defense secretary Christopher Miller originally intended the massive warship to sail home, according to initial reports. But, in a surprise reversal, he was forced to keep the ship in the gulf after senior military officers disagreed.

Backtracking his position on the matter, Miller, in his statement that indicated vociferous vitriol against President Trump and U.S. officials, is considered a palpable threat. He decided to keep the carrier strike group ready for action.

His exact orders were to stop the redeployment of the Nimitz to another destination. The carrier will be under the U.S. Central Command area of operations until notice. It should be impressed that the U.S. resolution on any future action is not to be doubted.

Background on USS Nimitz's presence is the situation with Iran hostilities and tensions is the death of the Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. He was assassinated using a drone, and it was successful; America killed an adversary. Soleimani is the head of the secret Quds Force within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

According to President Hassan Rouhani, who said that Iran is keen on avenging his death, the top general's death is seen as a sore point for Iran.

Rouhani boasted that Trump would be threatened in power and his safety. He added that Trump would be disgraced for dealing with an Iran causing instability in the middle east last December 31.

Iran's leader went on the deep end of the pool when he accused Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Germany, and Britain of having a hand in the general's assassination.

To retaliate for the death of Soleimani's which prompted a rocket attack on American installations in the region. The fallen leader of the Quds force has been active in planning the deaths of American troops and civilians through the years. He was planning more attacks before remote weapons took him out.

Not taking chances are U.S. officials putting assets in the gulf on high alert to avoid potential casualties. Keeping and protecting interests in the Middle East is the priority. Iran is the number one suspect in the rocket attack in Baghdad that killed a civilian.

Trump posted a tweet that warned Iran to tread lightly if an American is killed and think it over on December 23.

American carrier strike groups (CSGs) are always deployed in the middle east, from the USS Abraham Lincoln deployed in 2019 to deter aggression against United States interests. Other bases are established in Saudi Arabia too.

The USS Nimitz should have been on the way back, but Iranian hostilities will need the CSG there until further notice.

