Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) requested the DOJ and DHS clarification if Biden has things under control. Portland has had sporadic violence caused by the Left, which is getting serious. Many 'woke' Democrat cities like Portland have been ravaged by violence since last year.

Jim Jordan asks what is happening

The Ohio Republican is concerned that agencies like the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security are not doing their jobs. That is to safeguard all federal properties and personnel employed. According to him, President Biden is probably not in control of everything, reported the Epoch Times.

Last year when violence was at its worst and the mayor allowed the National Guard. Mayor Wheeler was personally threatened by the Left and was trapped in his apartment. Hostilities caused damage to Portland and ran amuck until the National Guard stepped in.

The Left protestors made George Floyd, their poster boy as the reason to cause chaos. Portland City in Oregon had rioters and looters running wild committing crimes punishable by law. They attacked the police, and even Trump supporters were assaulted.

In one incident, they weren't satisfied and attacked federal buildings. These federal properties, like a courthouse, were severely damaged by them.

Jim Jordan sent different letters to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas last Monday. He is requesting information on the agencies' attempts to protect federal employees and property in Portland.

Joe Biden's Vaccine Plan Not His, Says Warp Speed Official

Given that the number of incidents has dropped, some incidents of violence at various locations do happen. This includes the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse where skirmishes occurred.

Not satisfied with the damaged Leftists caused before, they were trying to force access to the courthouse and even attempted to burn the entrance.

Protestors were met by police in parts of the town, pushing back the Leftists. Police defended the city and arrested the rioters.

The letters wanted information from the department leaders' intentions on the issue. They wanted to know if they will do something to prevent potential harm and destruction to federal property. Another is prosecuting those considered criminal activities that should be charged.

Buildings also damaged by leftist violence include Edith Green-Wendall Wyatt Federal Building, the Gus J. Solomon U.S. Courthouse. The Leftist protesters also attacked the Pioneer Courthouse and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building.

Biden's administration does have a responsibility to make sure that federal law is followed. To make particular federal property and employees are protected and kept safe in Seattle from violent leftists.

Last year, the Trump administration dispatched federal forces to Portland. It was an effort to shield federal buildings and monuments from the growing violence. The Democrat-run city had seen about 100 nights of violence in a stretch.

He wrote that cutting the police budget by $16 million was a mistake. It was mentioned in the letter of Jim Jordan scathing the DOJ and DHS. Rep. Jim Jordan said Garland and Mayorkas have until 5 p.m. on April 12 to give the information.

