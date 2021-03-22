Biden's vaccine plan was inherited from Trump, not originally his. An Operation Warp Speed official set the record straight.

Many disagree as Biden discredited the Former administration for producing vaccines. The president is alleged to have stolen credit for it. But, the proof is he had his shots before the inauguration.

Biden's vaccine plans were mostly Trump's

Biden's vaccine plan was inherited from Trump, not originally his. An Operation Warp Speed official set the record straight.

Many disagree as Biden discredited the former administration for producing vaccines. The president is alleged to have stolen credit for it.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, a chief scientific adviser of Trump, made a statement about Biden's claim. He said that Warp Speed made possible the rollout of vaccines per the president's grabbing credit, reported The Blaze.

He added, even how the vaccines were distributed was cloned. Warp Speed planned all the setups to jab U.S. citizens. Many criticized how the administration discounted Trump's contribution.

On Face the Nation of CBS, the host Margaret Brennan said Biden made serious claims. The president said that Trump lacked doses of the vaccine needed. On December 23, 2020, a report said that an extra 100 million vaccines were bought.

Biden said that the former administration had no plans for vaccine distribution. But on December 11, Pfizer said Trump ordered 100 million doses. This report contradicts the claim that there was no effort for more vaccines.

In the interview, Biden said he was responsible for the vaccine distribution. The media said the same thing about the issue. Efforts made by the past administration were buried in the news.

Slaoui slammed that Biden's vaccine plan was incorrect and said it was deceiving. He added Warp Speed plans were in place before Biden became president. He mentioned that 90% of the work was the former administration's.

He mentioned that credit should be given where it's due. Operation Warp Speed was an exceptional effort not because of President Biden.

Developing the vaccines fast was needed to be done sooner. Warp Speed had made a deal to get 100 million vaccines for distribution. Later on, if the cure was effective, more will be bought.

Slaoui said they were planning everything from the start. From there, everything developed to make and distribute the doses.

The doctor admitted they didn't plan some items in Warp Speed. One is using an arena to give medicine to people. Another is using the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the original plan.

Part of Warp Speed has used health care centers and pharmacies to distribute the vaccine. Most of the doses were given this way. Another is to have all adults vaccinated by June of 2021.

Last December, Slaoui told the Washington Post that by June, all Americans should be immunized by then. He explained that many don't have information about vaccines. This causes Americans not to be immunized because of it.

When asked if there are problems in Operation Warp Speed, Slaoui told Brennan several things that might have.

Everything was sped up, and communication got a bit slow. Hurrying to make the vaccines and supply was there but hit snags. By November, December, and January, practical plans to have and deploy vaccines were finalized.

Another change would be in distributing the vaccines in states. But the central government should have a part in distribution too. It was a learning process for those giving out vaccines.

Slaoui hit Biden's vaccine plans that were politicized. The administration's politics was bad timing for many.





