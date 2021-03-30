President Joe Biden's staffer told Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) he cannot record a video at a Border Patrol facility along the US-Mexico border. The staffer told Cruz to "give dignity to the people."

According to a video shown by Cruz to Fox News, while the staffer blocks the camera with her face, she remarked two times to please provide dignity to the people and to please respect the people and the guidelines, reported The Epoch Times.

Staffer Blocks Cruz From Taking Video at Border Facility

The blocked filming consists of an overcrowded illegal immigrant holding facility's conditions in Donna, Texas. The woman in the video identified by Cruz as a recently-hired senior advisor for the Biden administration. She stepped in front of the senator's camera multiple times in an attempt to bar the recording.

Cruz and Senator John Cornyn also spearheaded a Senate delegation tour of the Texas-Mexico border the previous week in response to the surge of the immigration crisis. Also, according to Cruz, he understands that the staffer was ordered, and he respects them. He would like to fix the conditions, reported ABC 13.

On Friday, Cruz and other Republicans posted photos of migrants packed into pens. Numerous migrants have crossed the border since Biden took office.

Cruz stated that the staffer works for the commissioner, she is a senior adviser, she was hired two weeks ago, and she has instructed to request them not to have any photos taken in the facility. He added this is because the political leadership at DHS would not like the idea of the American public becoming aware of the situation, reported Fox 40.

Mainstream Media Calls Out White House for Lack of Border Access

Under the Migrant Protection Protocols, or the "Remain in Mexico" program, migrants who had been in Mexico entered the United States at the Paso del Norte Bridge in El Paso, Texas on March 10. Republican senators then released appalling visuals of migrants and children packed into migrant facilities. This is while they railed against what they called a border crisis of Biden's own creation.

Cruz alleges the Biden staffer of having been ordered to halt the American people from witnessing conditions at the facility. He added it was a "dangerous place."

He has called on the Biden administration to strengthen the border and reverse policies that he remarks is igniting a border surge. Cruz also attempts to point out in the video that numerous mothers and children are cramped into small outdoor areas with dirt floors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The facilities are used to hold unaccompanied minors, which are children who unlawfully enter the US without an adult.

The staffer requested Cruz not to treat the people as such. Cruz responded that their policies are unfortunately trying to conceal them.

He asked on Twitter how far is Biden going to stop the American public from seeing inside the Donna CBP facility. He continued that Biden sent a political operative from DC to bar their cameras and threatened another senator to block legitimate congressional oversight.

Rep. Cuellar Releases Another Batch of Pictures of the Situation in the US Border

