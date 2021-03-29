Rep. Cuellar, a Democrat, sent new pictures from the US Border. These pictures show a different situations that the White House is spinning. The Border crisis is now an issue against President Biden's judgement that resulted in this crisis. Many are clamoring for definite action but none is happening.

Rep. Cuellar shows pictures of the US Border

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), whose constituency crosses the southern border, shared a new set of photos from the Border Patrol facilities. This comes as many are asking for more information and access to the US-Mexico border. Except the administration has kept the media from seeing the border facilities, reported the Epoch Times.

On Sunday morning, Cuellar unveiled the photographs during a CBS News episode. A few unaccompanied minors were documented being detained in crowded conditions. Lying on the floor with foil blankets, and other images.

For many, this was not acceptable treatment for the illegals. Democrats have cited the welfare of alien minors but images were contradictory. Up to now the children on the floor, like baked potatoes drew outrage.

He told the outlet that the border patrol cannot keep the aliens more than 7 hours except when there is a massive overflow as more just arrived. These people are misled by Biden's open border and his appeal not to come.

The illegals don't want to stop, even with 100 arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border, said Rep. Cuellar. Instead of finding ways to send back these aliens over the US border, the Health and Human Services is opening more shelters that taxes its resources.

Mainstream Media Calls Out White House for Lack of Border Access

Before this open border policy, the asylum seekers were sent to Mexico to wait. The stay in Mexico policy allowed the aliens from south America to cross legally and are checked. However, the reckless policy changed by Biden has criminals entering the US.

Cuellar added that older illegal immigrants were turned back by the border patrol. Of the 100,000 who crossed over about 71% were adult aliens in February. They were duped by the Cayotes and Cartels who made money from them.

These who were rejected were sent out after the border patrol caught them. Even whole families stealing into border were turned back. If the minors were thirteen and up, who were forced back opposite the U.S. border.

Cuellar claims that federal authorities released 2,000 people who entered the country illegally. This is irregular according to him that these aliens got in without receiving notices. All aliens must appear at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) court as a rule.

Releasing undocumented aliens is a mistake that was allowed by the administration. Only they can make this kind of call, not any agency. This error was caused by the reverse of Trump border policies.

He remarked that these aliens should be in an ICE office in 60 days. Calling the precedent of releasing aliens who are uninvestigated is a mistake. These individuals can be anywhere by now. Rep. Cuellar said if the cities on the US border cannot handle the crisis created by the administration, the Mexican government will assist in easing the tensions.

