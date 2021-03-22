Reporters from mainstream media are getting frustrated over the lack of border access. The White House said it would do something but has not scheduled a visit.

The U.S. Mexico Border is getting to be the Biden's Administration's weak point. Failure to stop illegals and is causing problems for the United States.

Lack of Border Access, or is the administration hiding something?

The White House and lack of transparency is scathing President Biden, reported The Epoch Times.

Mainstream media sees one of the biggest stories, but they are not allowed to cover it. The administration is failing to prove commitment to allow press access.

Jen Psaki has been avoiding relevant questions from the press. Even retracting the word 'Crisis' in one of her comments. Even so, the DHS is not as open to questions about border problems.

Reporters asked to visit the place where illegals stay have been ignored repeatedly. One official reason is the pandemic that might spread infection. Even direct requests to the U.S. Border Patrol have been denied.

One network 'Radio Television Digital News Association' called out the administration to allow press coverage. Everyone knows the border is a mess and getting worse. Access to where illegals are is wanted to see what's really happening.

Dan Shelley gave a letter to the White House explaining a position. He said that an information blackout from concerned agencies with lack of border access. Zero information from the Border Patrol and Department of Homeland Security protects the administration from serious questions.

White House Still Denies Surging Border Crisis

Keeping the press and public blind about the situation is not beneficial. Shelley questions why restricted access and blocking the real border news are needed.

He said the migrant surge is a serious issue to cover. Overflowing migrants coming from mistakes by the administration must be revealed. The press should be allowed to act on its own.

The condition of the illegals should also be exposed, if the facilities are suitable for the increased numbers of migrants.

According to CNN, lack of transparency is suspected at the U.S. Mexico Border. CNN said that Department of Homeland (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas's trip to the border should be press-covered.

Members of the press should be covering him as standard. Instead, Biden officials did not have press members in their border visits. Reporters need to be there first hand to send the information to newsrooms.

The government is not giving any idea when they will allow actual border coverage when the news blackout is removed. An awarded Getty Photographer was not allowed to visit the border, saying that photos on the US side should be allowed.

John Moore asked the US Customs and Border Protection to allow media border access. He tweeted that past administrations allowed access, but Biden is not. He added all photos taken were from the Mexican side.

Like CNN and most of the press, the border situation is questionable. The media is telling the administration what they are hiding.

There is a lack of border access, and information blackout by the Democrat administration and media is needed to see what's happening at the border; stonewalling makes it worse.







