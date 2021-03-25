According to Sen. Tim Scott, the 'woke' crowd cannot stand disagreement. They even sent a death threat to a Democrat who dared dissent. The Left has been on a rampage assaulting Republicans and Democrats with threats. They use fear to get what they want.

Sen. Tim Scott: Come after me

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) blasted the 'tolerant' liberal left suppression of protest in canceling a Democrat senator. That voted against a proposed minimum wage hike and later got death threats. He called it a sign of 'woke supremacy', reported the Epoch Times.

That is woke superiority in reality. The 'tolerant' liberals' hatred of dissent is to blame. It's a radical description of diversity that eliminates viewpoint diversity.

Scott shared his story and conservative dream for America at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC). He was called a member of the coon squad, a ventriloquist puppet by a former NAACP chief.

Scott showed the times in an op-ed for the Washington Post when Left attacked him. He was saying what he thought of the left twistedness. They came after him for contradicting their mainstream liberal narratives.

He stressed that he was a black Republican who supports policies that improve the black community. He added that his minority needs need help the most. Scott made bills to give others a chance to do better. He cited funding for schools to keep running and educate.

Sen. Tim Scott said Republican tax reforms allowed more money on the table for such communities but Biden's tax policies might impact them sooner. It is not about race but it is about allowing anyone to be who they want without fear of canceling.

Sanders Mulls about Defying Parliamentarianism, Force Vote to get $15 Minimum Wage

He has been unfairly ridiculed, and that supporters of the "woke" movement will threaten Democrats. Those who hold opinions that they clash with are not spared.

Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) got so many death threats as published on Daily Caller. She voted against her fellow Democrats to allow a job-killing minimum-wage hike during the pandemic. She needed to add protection for herself and her partner after the vote. Scott said that he was also threatened by them.

Scott informed that a woke black who threatened deadly harm will be sentenced. The Left is too much like an enforcer for the Democrat agenda. But, they are never called out for the activities conservatives have.

The Arizona Democrat voted with seven Democratic senators against Sen. Bernie Sanders on a procedural vote. The seven Democrat's action prevented the $15 federal minimum wage hike, removed from the passed pandemic relief bill.

Sinema can be seen in a widely shared footage voting 'NO' on Sanders' legislation. She left the front of the room with her thumbs down.

Progressives berated Sinema for having to vote against the minimum wage hike. Many media outlets reporting critical op-eds are commonly recognized as one of the Senate's most moderate Democrats.

Aida Chavez called Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema "the Senate's newest super villain" in an opinion article. Published in The Nation titled "How Kyrsten Sinema Sold Out." Sen. Tim Scott used what happened to the Arizona Democrat for his point.

