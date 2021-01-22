Senate DEMS are clamoring Chuck Schumer to end the Senate Filibuster. This signifies the DEMS's desire to dominate without the GOP opposition, ignoring that they benefited from it.

A majority in the Senate led by the DEMS want significant changes in the Senate; one is the Filibuster.

Soon after, the next administration took power after Trump's departure on January 20 and the Republicans as a minority. The DEMS asked Schumer to remove the Senate Filibuster rule, even after Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's plea to keep it, reported The Epoch Times.

The Filibuster aims to keep the US senate from the clutches of partisanship or majority control.

According McConnell in a post on Twitter, he said that minority rights and how it affects legislation are necessary for the Senate. The winner of the election was one of its defenders. About two dozen DEMS supported them four years back.

Minority rights on legislation are key to the Senate. President Biden spent decades defending them. More than two dozen Senate Democrats backed them just four years ago.



This isn't complicated. Simply reaffirming that Democrats won't break the rules should not be a heavy lift. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) January 21, 2021

He said that it is no complicated. Saying that the DEMS will follow and not break the rules is not a problem for them.

The publication Politico said that some DEM senators that include Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), are for abolishing the Filibuster permanently. Several months back, there were alleged intentions to do this, but it was denied.

Tester said that Chuck Schumer is the majority leader and must be treated likewise. He claimed it is not needed and will be a hindrance to the DEMS agenda. He added that the GOP minority would be allowed a say in the Senate.

Blumenthal said it was a mistake, like Tester, he preferred an oppose Democratic majority. In the last four years, the DEMS have actively used it, but they don't want the Republicans to have that option.

In his last speech, McConnell gave his congratulations on Schumer taking the majority leader from the minority. He strongly advised that the Filibuster be kept.

He stated, this 117th Congress, America chooses a fifty-fifty senate of fifty Republicans and fifty Democrats. With the elected Democrat VP, which makes the Democratic leader will act as Majority Leader.

What is the Filibuster?

It is a rule to stop a Senate vote on any bill capable of getting broken by a cloture vote. If a vote of 60 is allowed to act on proposed bills unanimously.

According to McConnell, a precedent happened 20 years ago, in a similar 50/50 senate as before. It was honored by the DEMS and GOP then, as should now.

McConnel added that Schumer wants the same rules from 2000 to apply now. It is unthinkable to destroy the Filibuster to take away the minority's prerogative on legislation.

One concern is an even senate, both majority, and minority leader, to discuss terms for an agreement for the Senate to run. He added the 60 vote supermajority is integral and should be kept.

Other DEMS like Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mo.) encouraged ending the Filibuster rule. She posted her thoughts on Twitter.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) expressed his dissatisfaction at McConnell for his insistence on keeping the Filibuster.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) quoted the new president why the Filibuster is crucial in the Senate.

GOP McConnell added that Chuck Schumer and the DEMS used the Filibuster to block bills.

