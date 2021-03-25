Big Tech Twitter improperly censored the pictures of migrant facilities. They wanted to prevent viewing of a post by Project Veritas allegedly.

The social media platform has been brazenly branding conservative posts. Preferably they'd allow a foreign adversary tweet than those critical of the Democrats.

Twitter improperly censored pictures that made Biden look bad

Twitter has apologized for giving a "misleading" warning on a post showing undocumented immigrants. They huddled under emergency blankets in crammed "cells" at a Texas detention center. This was reported by the Epoch Times.

In an email statement to The Epoch Times, a Twitter representative said, "The alert was wrongly enforced by one of our automated tools. The alert was removed already.

The alert was applied to Project Veritas, a non-profit dedicated to undercover journalism, who wrote the post at issue in this dispute.

James O'Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, recently posted a video with a collection of images. That revealed Biden's blunder in the escalating crisis at the US-Mexico border.

The pictures, which O'Keefe argues, were taken at a Donna immigration detention center in Texas. It showed children sleeping on four-inch-thick mattresses, though some look to be sleeping on the floor.

Twitter had put the information behind a filter when it was published, saying that the content was potentially sensitive. In answer to Twitter's comment, O'Keefe questioned the selectiveness of the app's automated tool.

The Veritas founder said that Twitter is censoring what it wants to. He added that what Twitter improperly censored is the truth under attack by leftists and liberals. Twitter is stopping conservatives and assisting the Democrats/liberals unfairly. Calls to end the control of Big Media is a battle cry of conservatives.

Mainstream Media Calls Out White House for Lack of Border Access

Multiple Silicon Valley firms, particularly Twitter and Facebook, have attracted criticism. They are guilty of increased user speech regulation, especially in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election. They followed the breach of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, locked down hard on conservatives.

Former President Donald Trump's Twitter account is permanently suspended after Jan.6 incident. All his Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended permanently.

These social media companies kicked out content from conservatives all over the platform. They targeted on anti-liberals and supporters of Trump.

Project Veritas and Twitter have been at odds several times. The social media platform shut down accounts of Project Veritas and O'Keefe's in February. A video of its reporters asked comments from Guy Rosen of Facebook.

A Twitter spokesman told The Epoch Times via email that @Project Veritas was permanently suspended after repeated violations. Twitter's private information policy put blame on Veritas. To restore access to their account, the account owner should delete the objectionable Tweet.

O'Keefe denied the report in a comment to The Epoch Times at the time. He claims that his group had not violated Twitter's private information policy.

Twitter told Project Veritas to give the reason, not to suspend them. O'Keefe just shut down the Veritas account because they were challenged. The social media platform said to delete the tweet to get access.

