Sen. Blackburn visited Arizona to see the U.S. Border situation. He called out the press ban at the border by the administration dubious. Up to now, the media is muzzled from covering a worsening border situation.

Press ban at the border: Biden cover-up?

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) visited the border on March 21 in Arizona to see what's happening. She is one of many who are concerned about the situation there. She remarked that blocking media coverage should not be done, reported the Epoch Times.

Since Biden opened the U.S. Mexico border that had aliens crossing in numbers. The U.S. Border Patrol is swamped with more immigrants it can handle.

The Tennessee senator visited Cochise County on the Arizona-Mexico border and Pinal County located north of the border. She talked to the press via phone on March 23, after her visit two days earlier. She noted no reason to keep the press out of the border to report.

She added that keeping the media out is suspicious, and nothing was extraordinary during the visit. She implied that the president wants to hide something by banning reporters.

Biden's decisions caused border chaos

The president, according to many, is to blame for what is the worst border crisis. The surge of migrants is because of trashing Trump's border policies on his first day. Especially stopping the construction of the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Now, the administration is blaming Trump for all the border problems. Trump officials warned Biden not to remove border policies. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas blamed Trump but never added to his allegation. The DHS secretary underplays the press ban at the border.

Mainstream Media Calls Out White House for Lack of Border Access

Many say stopping the construction of the wall that Trump started is a big mistake. It should have prevented the entry of criminals, illegals, and even drugs into US territory. The cartels and cayotes are earning from using children for illegal border crossing.

The Hill noted US border immigration authorities had processed 15,000 unaccompanied minors. But more children and adults are entering and discharged into the US homeland dangerously. Many of the aliens are not tested for COVID-19.

Press is not allowed, said Alejandro Mayorkas, due to the pandemic. The DHS cannot assure total safety coverage for media. He said this at the "State of the Union" to explain the media blackout.

Another US senator, Ted Cruz (Texas), posted on Twitter his sentiments about the matter. He called the lack of transparency bad, and the press should visit the border. Like many, he thinks Biden is hiding something from Americans.

He added that the media be allowed to go with him to check the border. Cruz and 14 others will visit the border on March 26. The request was to show the situation at ground zero.

Blackburn said that facts are pointing to Biden's bad decisions as to the cause. Taking down policies that work created the border crisis. She added that everything is caused by bad decisions about immigrants and border traffic.

The root cause is Biden's open border that created a mess for the United States. The administration should reverse the press ban at the border. If not, doubts over Biden's leadership will be affected.

Joe Biden's Policies to Blame for Sending Children to U.S. Border

Biden Administration to Use Taxpayers' Money to Pay for Migrants' Hotel Accommodations

Biden Promises Migrants Entry at the Border

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.