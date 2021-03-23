The Atlanta Massage parlor shooter was charged for his crimes. Cherokee law enforcement said he committed several crimes that killed his victims. There were charges of racism involved in the murders. Some media connected it to race, but the suspect said no.

Atlanta Massage Parlor Shooter, not motivated by racism

Robert Aaron Long, 21-years old was charged with malice murder and aggravated assault. The county sheriff said that Long was charged on Monday. These events were reported by the Epoch Times.

Long attacked the massage parlors staffed by Asian women. He was reported to contract their services but later killed them. It sent shock waves prompting anti-Asian sentiment played in media.

A statement from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office reported why Long was charged. The accused went on a rampage that ended with eight people shot. Three spas were visited by the suspect, which shook the community.

Long killed six Asian women who worked at the spas. More charges against the accused might follow after what he did.

The Sheriff offered a statement on the spa rampage. It read that Long committed the killing in several places in Georgia state. His crimes committed were spread out in more than one jurisdiction.

Malice murder in Georgia is a felony that has malice when committing crimes. It described why he shot and killed the eight people.

Long admitted why he did it

Despite the media spin on the anti-Asian sentiment, which was debunked. Long admitted his fault on the March 16 incident. Many doubt the Atlanta Massage parlor shooter wanted to do it out of hatred for Asians. It might be he was not happy about his sex addiction, said reports.

Sheriff Frank Reynolds told the press last week what they found out. Long went to these massage parlors that offered more to patrons. They were places where women were trafficked to work in shady establishments.

Spas had mostly Chinese women who are immigrants who work there. Most are brought to the US via sex trafficking syndicates. They have no choice but to work there or face the consequences.

Reynold said the suspect's interview showed more problems other than race. Long might be a sex addict who gets his fix in parlors. He shot these workers because he wanted to stop his alleged addiction.

He added that sex addiction is one possible cause of the rampage. Another reason is the Asian women were convenient targets for Long's anger. He liked to go there but decided to go on a shooting spree. The suspect said that he was not mad at Asians, despite alleged claims by Democrats, media, and the left using this case for their cause.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant did not confirm whether it's sex addiction or racial bias. He was not saying anything yet until he was ready. Last Monday, his office is still looking for more evidence.

To avoid any problem to persecute Long, the Sheriff kept quiet. Unnecessary comments were not spoken, or it will affect the case. The FBI is investigating the case in Cherokee county with Atlanta police.

The Atlanta Massage parlor shooter was not against Asians but the Democrats are telling people it was caused by racism.

