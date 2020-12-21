Beijing on U.S. election is said to have a hand in the elections woes of America. The Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) exerted influence via a complex strategy to assault America.

China said government expert is the entity behind all the activity against America.

According to Gordon Chang, who claims China has invested in running interference in the U.S. elections. What is telling us that the CCP has homed in the American elite who are compromised, reported Epoch Times.

Chang said that China has its fingers in China in an NTD's Focus News story. He alleges that China is actively targeting the U.S. at all costs.

He cites how a pattern emerged in the trending of Chinese propaganda as the ex-VP Biden is the one who will get the Democrat nomination as presidentiable, not Senator Bernie Sanders. CCP leader chose Biden over the staunchly anti-China Donald Trump.

China attempted to cause unrest in the U.S. One of the Sino networks is 'Spamoflauge Dragon' that assaulted President Trump on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook, who have interests. Before the election, this content creator has made content engineered to cause the incumbent's problems, even before the polls.

He added that social media had taken down fake accounts in massive numbers. On Twitter, there were 174,000 dummy accounts removed. It shows the platforms and lengths the CCP went to discredit Trump and incite more unrest on social media. Chinese communists in Beijing had a clear agenda that they wanted Biden, not Trump as the election's winner.

Related article: Report: CCP has Links to Australia's Largest Chinese Media Outlets, Connected to Beijing's United Front

When the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) announced a meeting on December 18 to report foreign threats in November, none was convened. It indicates that conflicts in intel on hand show how the CCP has been one step ahead of the American agency.

An executive order was issued in 2018 ordered a report to give recommendations on possible foreign interference that has taken place. Next, determine the nature of foreign power interference and all the means deployed to further their goals.

It gives the U.S. government agencies power to sanction any entity or foreign nation that attempts to undermine U.S. elections like the recent electoral. According to Amanda Schoch, the spokeswoman remarked that agencies are not done coordinating on the product.

Chang added that disagreements on the extent of foreign interference are expected. But China is part of the chaos in the 2020 elections. All done with methodical intent to sow disinformation for the public, using troll and bot farms to generate fake information.

Saying this is part of China's underhanded practices in subduing any opposing nation. The United States takes top priority as the only nation with the means to counter it.

The sophistication in getting the American elite and spying on all institutions goes deeper. Chinese spies and money infiltrate even colleges and universities, schools, secondary schools, the foundations, NGOs.

Once they are hooked, it will be challenging to remove Beijing's influence guided by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party). They will hold aces and trumps to get Trump out.

Related article: Experts Warn: China Imposes a Threat to All Countries in 15 Years

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.