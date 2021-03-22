Asian Americans are victims of more hate crimes recently. This has increased this year but only a few incidents. Americans of ancestry have been reporting more violence against them. It is a trend that is going up a bit.

Asian Americans are getting wary

Hate crime is serious when it is race-related such as the numbers reported in 2019 by law enforcement agencies. These reports from the police and the FBI said it increased to 148 reports in 2018, reported the Epoch Times.

According to the FBI, the reports on 2020 will be released in the fall. It covers only 16 of the biggest US cities, according to the California State University (CSU). The released PDF increased to 122 more (2020) from 49 reports (2019) earlier.

The Atlanta Massage Parlor March 16, killed several people including six Asian workers. A 21-year-old man was the shooter.

The identified victims were six Chinese women who worked there illegally. Police say the shooter always went to parlors for their services. He said he wanted to erase the temptation to go there.

No motive was found to be anti-Asian, which the media says. The media says the killer did not hate the Chinese or anything related to COVID-19 which originated from Wuhan, in China.

According to the CSU, it says the crimes show more anti-Asian Americans facing hate crimes. Whether it is widespread in the US, police data is not available. Whatever the media says or left-oriented institutions say, it's not sure.

Attempts to check the data for New York City showed one hate crime. It happened in 2019 when 27 incidents were reported in 2020 from the source. CSU pointed 3 reports in 2019 and 28 more in 2020. When the CSU was asked for comment, they declined.

Universities where the author studies incidents like it should give the facts. Too often, others say that anti-Asian acts of violence are unclear. The authors should explain results.

FBI data in 2019 say that anti-Asian sentiment crimes (2.2%) are a small number. The US population has only 6%, which are of Asian origin. When it comes to hate crimes, that is unlikely to happen to them.

Not all hate crimes are reported, said the police. A guess of 45% of hate crimes are not reported, said a survey in 2015. The Bureau of Justice Statistics (pdf) provided data for everyone to check.

Authorities want stiffer penalties to stop hate crimes altogether. It is caused by animosity to race, religion, and sexual orientation, hard to define too. Those guilty of hate crime are mostly a nuisance that's not a physical attack.

Usually, damage to property that about 30% of the incidents, the Atlanta Parlor shooting is an exception and a spin of biased media. Some source alleged that most hate crimes are a hoax. An analysis in 2017 by Wilfred Reilly proposed an explanation for Asian Americans in hate crimes.

