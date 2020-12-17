A report says that the largest Chinese media outlets have connections to the Chinese Communist Party. These concerns are serious as Beijing gets more active in a propaganda war as it fights a military standoff in South China Sea.

The influence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is the most dangerous force at play in many countries. Australia has confirmed that Chinese-language media is partial to Beijing's interests.

It seems the communists have inroads in Australia, as found in the report that outlines how far communist influence reaches. The media outlets are part of China media weaponized by Beijing, reported Epoch Times.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) made a report about entities and studied the content, political views, financial links, and the management of the 24 most significant Chinese media that is print and online. All these outlets are located in all of Australia'sAustralia's capital cities.

Back checks on these 12 big media outlets execs have indicated they are Beijing's brickbats in Australia. They are under the directive of the United Front Work Department, Beijing's agencies working covertly. About four outlets are owned or get financial assistance from the CCP.

Many of the officers have been members of the communist party and function as a link.

Sydney Today is one of the biggest online media companies with communist ties with the Chinese Communist Party. They had an estimated 670,000 followers in 2019, which is an extensive reach.

Stan Chen, the co-founder of Sydney Today, is the Australian Council's vice-president for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China (ACPPRC) until 2018.

Sources say that the ACPPRC'sACPPRC's former president Huang Xiangmo was involved in headlines several years back. Donations from him led to political scandals that led to the disgrace of former Senator Sam Dastyari.

As an organization, the ACPPRC is not independent and controlled by an entity with ties to the United Front.

Engaging in active censorship is Sydney Today when it has flagged and taken down selected content. One particular is the probe of CCP interference by Australian security organizations that looked into Chinese activity down under.

The owners of ACB News, Queensland'sQueensland's VAC International Media, and Melbourne'sMelbourne's Australia Pacific Media Group, and Ostar Media were found to have business interests in China may provide a lever for the CCP to influence their editorial leanings.

The rabbit hole gets deeper, with 17 organizations sent representatives to the Global Chinese Language Media Forum in China. A must-attend for communist sympathizers and the United Front.

During 2019, most of the members in the forum were as to tell China'sChina's story and create cooperation with the CCP.

Sources report that Australia has one of the most delegates, followed by the United States and Canada. From 2013, about 92 of the Australian-based Chinese media outlets have sent representatives to the forum.

The Chinese Communist Party has made everything possible to influence the media without being too visible. But, countries are getting to their practices and exposing malign information or propaganda.

