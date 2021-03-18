Rep. Jeff Van Drew got threats from a Pro-Democrat columnist who went too far. The Democrat slurred and attacked him in written columns.

Trump supporters have been under assault by Democrat sympathizers and members of the Left. Attacks on conservatives have been increasing, especially under Biden's administration. But the media ignores it instead of calling them out.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew Called out Hater

Van Drew switched from Democrat to Republican in 2019, deciding to ally himself with President Trump. He gave the press a copy of the voicemail of a rabid Democrat supporter who expressed threats. They were directed at the representative who was criticized for leaving the Democrats, reported the Blaze.

The columnist wrote something against the representative that was offensive. He went as far as to insult his family as well.

Van Drew, who represented New Jersey, told the press last Monday his demands over the intimidation. He wanted something done against the harassing columnist who was getting too much. He raised concerns over what it is doing to him and his family.

Representative Van Drew made a point when he stated the harassment. He challenged the calls for violence against him personally. He added that the line would be drawn in Cape May County with a line in the sand. He mentioned that they could intimidate with words and threats, but he's got limits.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew assailed the Democrat columnist that he will be very mistaken and too much. Going after his wife and family will be met with something else-Democrats and their supporters' issue threat and intimidation, especially on conservatives.

Posted the audio of the unhinged individual on his Youtube account. He got the copy from the Ocean City Sentinel guest contributor John McCall. McCall was responsible for the vitriolic phone call.

McCall said these statements in voicemail.

He said that the representative betrays the Democrats by defecting to GOP, saying Van Drew was a degenerate to his loyalty to Trump. He added to the hate-filled words saying demise as a Trump-supporting politician.

He cited as part of the New Jersey Press Association that Van Drew will be deposed or dead. The NJPA denied his claim as a member. He was not done but said that he'd boot the Republican out of office. Lastly, he said the representative would suffer a traitor's demise.

McCall seemed to be so disturbed that writing pieces by him were inappropriate. He wrote about a congressman's wife under sexual assault. He made an earlier comment about Van Drew in 2015. McCall mentioned Trump's off-the-cuff comment about women in 2005.

More sick comments by Democrat the supporter even mentioned Van Drew's wife in a demented tirade. McCall seemed off the rails and went after Van Drew and his wife. He dared to say any defector from the Democrats should be executed for treason.

McCall's near lunacy extends to saying Trump loyalists have subverted the government. He calls it treason that should affect anyone who supports ex-President. He took great pains to target Rep. Jeff Van Drew. The left specializes in this kind of witch-hunting.



