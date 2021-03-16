The controversial Trump Phone Call came from the Georgia Secretary of State Office. It falsely alleged that then-President Trump asked the investigator to look for fraud.

Georgia SOS: Single Source of the Trump Phone Call

President Trump's leaked phone call is an intentional issue that used to attack him. Details weren't clear, and the biased media swoops on it.

The phone called that falsely blame trump had one source with ill intent. An official in the Georgia secretary of state's office (SOS) leaked the story to the media, making President Trump look guilty when he told an associate of the SOS to find the fraud.

Jordan Fuchs, deputy secretary of state, reported the off-record administration's details to the Washington Post. Trump was talking to the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, said the Epoch Times

The problem with the report is that Fuchs was not active in the call. Frances Watson, the investigator, told Fuchs about the call. This makes her an indirect source which is not accurate.

Eagerness to paint the president in an allegedly bad light, as biased media does. Outlets like the Post and anti-Trump publication printed false news. For many Trump supporters, this biased media made a grave mistake without confirmed sources.

Raffensperge's office called out the inaccuracies of Fuchs, saying the person cited wrong details that got Trump's statements all wrong.

A spokesperson from the Georgia SOS said the transcript was based on the Trump Phone Call not recorded. The investigator listened and wrote what was recalled during the call. Added that it was not a word-per-word they spoke of.

The Post said that it was a misquote from an unreliable source. The WaPo cited Fuchs, who gave the inaccurate details for their report. The WaPo also made a grave error by citing her as familiar to the call.

According to the Associated Press, which issued its correction, its story was an error. Focusing on finding the fraud to encourage Watson was framed wrongly. Anti-Trump critics always jumped at the chance to fry him. They made a gross mistake relying on Fuchs, who misrepresented the facts.

CNN included an editor note paraphrasing Trump's comment. They added info that it was the Georgia elections investigator in the direct quotes.

The Associated Press and the Post did not give remarks. For them, the report had the wrong facts and omitted Fuchs as the source. Outlets like CNN, ABC News, NBC News, and Reuters just shut quiet over a false report. All of them updated articles except for Reuters.

It appears Jordan Fuchs of the Georgia SOS has explaining to do.

All the outlets that reported based on one source made a mistake. Andrew Schotz told the Epoch Times it was a mistake to publish the dubious source 'Fuchs.' Biased media will go to great lengths to discredit trump.

Despite the grave error of Fuchs on the Trump phone call, Raffensperger's office says that inaccurate details are still accurate. Thus, the Georgia SOS is not conceding the error as the news outlets.

