One of the last election issues that pricked Biden was if he would target the oil industry. The Democrat said no, but the first thing he did was shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline.

This came as no surprise after former President Trump read through his opponent's intention, despite the denial. After the executive orders on energy policies were signed on the first day without state consultation, Democrats intentionally hampered domestic oil production by killing the Keystone XL Pipeline to further the far-left pushed Green New Deal, as reported by The Blaze.

The Green New Deal furthers the agenda of the left's emphasis on renewables that are nowhere near acceptable to some states, most especially Republican states.

Governor Kristi Noem criticized the White House for not advising its decision to stop the pipeline's construction. She added that it took away potential earnings from her state.

OPEC has increased oil production that would have lessened the cost of fuel. The administration's policies are not working well, and many want to counteract any other energy policy without consultation. Oil production, when needed most, has been placed on the wayside by Democrat leaders.

On Fox Business, the ex-Shell CEO Hofmeister told Maria Bartiromo that many of Biden's proposed energy policies are ill-advised and that it seems as though these decisions were made in a huff without considering the impact on the US.

Democrats apparently have an allergy to the oil industry that Donald Trump improved, and now they are going after it. The Democrat-led administration is all about America last when it comes to energy policies.

Also read: South Dakota Republicans Sponsor Bill to Null the Executive Orders of Biden

Hofmeister said that increased prices for gas are happening with the shutdown of numerous refineries. He explained during the past U.S. administration, the energy policy was well managed, but unrealistic Democrats would do otherwise. More refineries open will have more petrol than what is available now.

He added something more ominous and anti-American going on that will be denied and explained that the oil industry is at work but not to produce more oil with good reason. The Biden administration is allegedly furthering their energy agenda that Trump and the GOP stalled. Now in power, the Democrats have a chokehold on the oil industry.

One observation is that Biden's policies have the effect of creating fear, not confidence. This causes an increase in petrol prices overnight, and all because of the Left-Green New Deal. To many, this Democrat agenda throws away the independence and resilience espoused by the past administration.

There is an ongoing ban on leasing federal land from oil exploration and production by the new administration. It causes fear of fewer sources of crude oil that follows spectacular fuel prices after. It shows the White House's hostile attitude to America's energy resilience and independence, definitely not America first but last.

In less than three months, the White House has made bad decisions that added almost 40 cents per gallon to fuel prices. But, Energy analyst Patricia Schouker attributed the uptick to the coronavirus pandemic. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's reaction to Biden's flawed energy policies is to combat it independently.

Related article: South Dakota Governor Scours Biden's Termination of Keystone Pipeline; Dangerous to US Energy Policy

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.