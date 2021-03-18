Rep. Greg Murphy introduced legislation to relocate the National Guard to the US-Mexico border. As migrants continue to slither uncontrollably into the United States, chaos ensues.

Rep. Greg Murphy Authors Bill to Send National Guard to US Border

Unwise policy removals were carried out against the advice of Trump administration officials. Later, Democrats claimed that their failure was to blame.

Murphy, a Republican in the House, introduced legislation last Tuesday that would send 95 percent of the guards to assist at the border. Guardsmen have been stationed at the capital since January 6, which Republicans have criticized.

According to Epoch Times, the bill fulfills part of their mission of assisting in a humanitarian crisis. Democrats have kept the Guard Troops on standby for far too long in the face of no real threats.

The Republicans have challenged Pelosi and the Democrats why they need the Guardsmen. No real and credible threats exist in the capital after a statement from Capitol Police. This counters why the Guard should stay in the D.C. area despite DEMs refusal. Murphy's Guard Our Border Act (pdf) acknowledges the severity of the chaos.

Biden acted rashly without consideration of what an open border policy will cause. A few Democrats and the entire GOP were alarmed at the refusal of the administration to admit error.

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in February this year nabbed 100,441 aliens alone. They flouted border policies claiming Biden invited them. Worse is the presence of criminals among illegals skirting border laws. Increased activity with 173% from 2020 is significant.

Rep. Greg Murphy said in his prepared statement why the bill is relevant. Saying the National Guard needs to be at the border to assist. Stressing the Capitol Police are telling that threats are zero, none exist.

White House Still Denies Surging Border Crisis

He made statements that called attention to the threat it has created. He blamed Biden for the failed policy by removing work in Trump's administration. The goal of stationing the Guardsmen at the southern border is two-fold.

One is to secure the US border decisively, help migrants with humanitarian needs. So far, the response of the White House is too late despite the warning that it ignored.

After the January 6 that ended in the Capitol Breach, there were 20,000 troops stationed on the inauguration after White House@45.

Top Democrat and Republican of the House Armed Services Committee said it costs to keep them in Washington. They should be sent back to home states with costs of $500 million in tax dollars. Lt. Col. Robert Carver said any extension would cost half a billion dollars more.

According to him, from January to March will cost $482.8 million to $410 million. Extending their stay will be $521 million is expensive-the expenses for COVID-19 compound this and its management.

The Pentagon ignores the extra costs to taxpayers and will keep the guard until May 23. The Capitol Police asked for support despite earlier statements. About 2,300 guardsmen are in Washington until further notice. It is just 50% less than the current support force.

Republicans are scouring Biden for undoing Trump's policies and putting his own. Ignoring how it will affect Americans that irked conservatives. While liberals approve of these wayward decisions that he cannot defend.

Rep. Greg Murphy said the National Guard is needed at the border. Safeguarding the border is more important than staying in Washington.

