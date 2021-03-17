Top Senate Democrat says Biden's Immigration Bill will not pass. He said making it easy for illegal immigrants to acquire citizenship is not likely to happen. Not all Democrats agree with the immigration policies, especially the Biden bill.

Most Americans are not for legalizing aliens who take away resources. This proposal will impact America greatly but getting a Democrat voter base is okay for some.

Biden's Immigration Bill Will Not Pass Legislation

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) thinks that the bill will not pass congress. This is one of the concerns Biden campaigned on during elections, reported the Epoch Times. He clarified that not all might be willing to vote for Biden's campaign promise.

He said that it would be hard to get votes to support the bill last Monday. He added that he wanted it, but some parts will be controversial. Immigration has been an issue for Biden that the GOP criticized excessively.

Senator Lindsey Graham said the Biden administration should deal with the immigration problems decisively. Aspects of the border crisis that affects people on both sides of the border are bad. Graham pointed out they want to change the law. Biden removes Trump's immigration policies; now he wants to change the law.

Durbin admitted that Biden's Immigration Bill has many problems, as Graham pointed out. It's too complicated that makes it unlikely to pass. He added that it should be one item at a time. Moving it as one bill cannot be done when asked if it can be passed in Congress for a vote. He added it might not happen now.

White House Still Denies Surging Border Crisis

Graham stresses that Biden made the problem worse with his blunder. It makes reaching a compromise too compromised by the bad White House decisions. The Republican thinks the immigration bill is doomed to fail, based on this year like many rushed decisions by Biden in barely one hundred days of non-transparency.

He added that a bipartisan bill would not work. How the legal aspect of the immigration bill is done is unknown. Fixing the immigration problems before approving the bill, but the White House wants to ram it.

Nancy Pelosi said the U.S. Citizenship Act would allow illegals to become naturalized faster. It will cover illegal immigrants living in the US without authorization. Other qualifiers will be qualifying Dreamers, TPS (Temporary Protected Status) holders, and essential farmworkers for immediate green cards. But some aspects of the bill need clarification.

The proposed bill will fast-track illegals as naturalized Americans compared to other administrations. One drawback is a loose border with an increased entry of migrants. Some time ago, they were used to get votes for the GOP. No one agrees with Biden's failed border policy, except the DEMs.

No matter what the DEMs offer to get, it is not approved by the GOP. It will be the Republicans refusing to allow such a bill to give legal status to illegals.

Republican Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) posted on social media that the immigration bill should not be passed. He said it's a bad time, and Biden's policies are not correct. He'd rather support American aliens making it more difficult to do it.

Biden’s immigration policies are reckless and irresponsible. https://t.co/AmWDxBGBDM — Bill Johnson (@RepBillJohnson) March 16, 2021

Biden's Immigration Bill is pushed by the left agenda that's against Americans. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said that Biden would pay for aliens but not a border wall.

Ranchers to Biden: 'Do the Right Thing' about Mexico Border

Migrants at the US-Mexico Border Wear Shirts Pleading Biden to Allow Entry into the US

Biden Adopts Changes on PPP to Target Small Businesses Owned by Minorities

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.