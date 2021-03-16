The Arizona attorney general asks two Arizona senators a no vote to the Democrat H.R. 1. The new bill rammed by House Democrats which hedges election in their ill-favor.

Arizona Attorney General to Senators: Vote Against H.R. 1

The H.R.1 bill makes all the changes in the 2020 election legal-the bill aimed against conservatives pushing election integrity.

Democrats are intent on changing the face of elections. Four years of the last administration frustrated them after Trump won. Now they are working overtime to compromise voters with bills like H.R. 1.

The Arizona AG Mark Brnovich, a Republican, sent letters to Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly. They are both Democrats who might vote on the bill codifying the irregularities in 2020. He wrote that protecting votes is the duty of a public servant to have election integrity. He added a no vote to H.R. 1 is the right thing to do.

H.R. 1 is an anti-voter integrity bill authored by the Democrats to undermine voters. It will erase the integrity of the Arizona election and allow another 2020 to happen again. Republicans in all states are moving to secure elections against Democrats' designs.

Brnovich added that federal officials should not be allowed to change elections. That is to subvert processes that assure clean and fair elections, remove state control, and allow the DEMs to alter rules unconstitutionally. Since the DEMS took power, changes like H.R. 1 are for them.

What H.R.1 does is to make all the election fraud done via these means. It allows no-excuse in mail-in voting and early voting, said the Arizona attorney general.

He charged that the H.R. 1 would counter laws against ballot harvesting or mail-in ballots. House Democrats have undermined state laws that prevent them from rigging elections.

The Arizona AG said several facts which summarized his sentiments against H.R. 1. This bill is not about election integrity but instead the opposite.

It will hedge the election in the Democrat's favor, not voters. DEMs are intent on changing election laws and rules via the H.R. 1. Laws that are against clean election process lessen trust in government.

Anything that legitimized irregularities and fraud will lead to voters' distrust in elections. Arizona laws are for legal voter's rights and fair elections against H.R. 1. He said all these matters to prevent another 202 elections. No answers came from the DEMS senators yet.

The House Democrats passed the H.R. 1 on march three, ironically calling it For the People Act. It was passed as a partisan bill that the GOP and one Democrat rejected. House Democrats want the bill passed in the senate for 2022.

H.R. 1 is a major move for wholesale election and voting changes from campaign funds. Another is for early voting, mail-in ballots, online voting, and allowing no-excuse absentee balloting. These activities were invitations to fraud, but Democrats say it's not.

Nancy Pelosi defended the bill as the right to vote and make it easier to vote. Democrats call laws that need IDs voter suppression. Despite what she says, the bill is not for election integrity. According to the Arizona attorney general, this bill erases state safeguards.

