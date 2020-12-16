According to a Michigan resident, the same voting terminals were used in the 2004 Venezuela Election. He was surprised to learn it was used in the U.S.

America has gone through tumults and changes, but some changes will be unpalatable for some.

Gustavo Delfino, a Venezuelan who saw the corruption of the 2004 elections in Venezuela, is seeing the same thing happening again, reported The Epoch Times.

He learned that it was Smartmatic voting terminals now called Dominion Voting Systems in the United States. The glitches were similar to what happened in the country about twenty years ago. All the happenings served as an awful reminder of what is to come. Many Venezuelans do not relish that the U.S. may be inching towards socialism.

He used to be a professor at Universidad Central de Venezuela, alumni of Michigan University and other organizations. Part of a referendum to question the votes gained by Hugo Chavez in 2003-2004, it had similarities with Smartmatic/ Dominion terminals switching votes of Trump in Michigan.

According to the affidavit, Delfino did not expect the same voting systems would be used to manipulate votes from the rightful candidate. It was no different in a democratic America to the corrupt regime of Hugo Chavez, just in various guises.

During the recent U.S. election, Delfino was alarmed "to learn that Smartmatic technology was being used and started seeing many parallels to what happened in Venezuela," the affidavit said.

One of the most glaring anomalies that were found in the voting terminals is the required internet connection. When the glitch happened, votes were changed, and a software update should not have occurred on or before the election. One point that was raised in the update is not needed, and per update, a new audit is required so the alterations can be seen.

By keeping updates on the system, even an audit will not have a total electoral fraud picture. In the Venezuelan referendum of 2004, Chavez was able to shrug it aside.

According to the official results, in Venezuela's 2004 referendum, Chavez was not recalled, despite the concerns of potential fraud voiced by the opposition, Delfino said.

Before the referendum, there were several changes like touchscreens on the voting terminals, and others had to used old-style ballots instead.

One of the more dubious changes is a padded list of voters with 15% percent added, same as in some states. Unknown names popped up, and the addresses were suspect too, like in DEMS controlled states. Election officials in the states with less Trump votes had illegal and unconstitutional changes.

Venezuela in 2004 used a satellite connection to the internet, but the voting machines were hooked on the internet. It should have been unconnected all the time. By logic, the devices can be tampered with remotely. It happens during the November 3 elections too.

Numbers were higher in the Chavez votes, and the opposition lesser said, Delfino. Like in the U.S., more anomalies were in computerized voting. Overall, the data they got show the 2004 Venezuela Election is just a manipulated as the November 3 Election in the U.S.

