Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked the Texas state legislature to author election integrity bills. Last election laws made were made that enabled Democrat electoral fraud.

Greg Abbott Supports Election Integrity Bill

Fears of another 2020 election scenario have prompted Republican states to prevent it. One way is to sponsor bills that make it hard to change election rules.

The governor drew the line of cheating last Monday. He asked lawmakers for election integrity measures to prevent irregularities. He wants to stop attempts by officials to violate election rules, reported the Epoch Times.

Governor Abbott laid down the foundations to prevent electoral fraud against election integrity. This move will keep Texas from possible voter fraud. During the last elections, many voting processes were compromised in Democrat states like Michigan and Georgia where electronic voting and absentee voting was very irregular.

Abbott said that fraud was done several ways by those connected to Democrats. These are mail-in ballots, drive-thru voting done without authorization. He wants to put an end to these electoral shenanigans.

In February, he said that an election integrity bill by lawmakers is needed. Abbott made this clear in his State of the State address.

He stresses that no voter fraud is allowed in Texas. Only legal voters can cast a ballot and be counted, said the governor. The fraud was rampant in the 2020 elections in the Lone Star State, creating chaos. This is why the need for laws that prevent election fraud is crucial.

Election integrity damaged by the 2020 election results

November 2020 alleged that irregularities by the Democrat party ran rampant in many states. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the voter fraud was caught and noticed by GOP poll watchers and volunteers. They were bullied and canceled by election officials connected to the DEMs. Ex-President Trump tried to question it in court but lost badly.

GOP House Members Sponsor Bill to Lessen Biden's Reach

Trump was defeated in swing states with last-minute altered election rules. Many of the rules never went through GOP state lawmakers. Democrat prepared earlier to enable these irregularities; H.R. 1 will allow this if passed by the Democrats in the Senate via a partisan vote.

In Harris County, officials close to the DEMs made illegal changes. Using the pandemic, officials set up drive-thru voting stations that allowed anyone to vote. This opened up a chance for non-qualified voters to cast votes.

Republicans questioned the drive-thru polling sites in the state and federal courts on November 3. It was denied in state and federal court; even the Circuit Court also denied an appeal.

Harris County officials sent unsolicited mail-in ballot applications to two million unidentified voters. The Texas Scotus ruled in the governor's favor and blocked more votes for Biden.

He accused the guilty officials of trying to commit voter fraud, not stopping it. Abbott, with Sen. Paul Bettencourt and Rep. Briscoe Cain, made a bill to combat fraud. Their goal is election integrity which DEMS call voter restrictions.

Cain said illegal voters are voter suppressors and should not vote; only legitimate voters can. Democrats call it the opposite, saying any voter can vote, even non-authorized ones. But Harris County officials say the 2020 elections had no cheating. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is adamant about election integrity bills that prevent fraud.

