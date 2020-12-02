A Michigan poll observer alleged that in the TCF Center in Detroit on Election Day were xerox copies that were earmarked for Joe Biden. They were military ballots, according to her when asked.

According to a poll watcher in Michigan on that day, she saw first hand a batch of ballots from soldiers that were xeroxed. On them, she swore under oath was the name 'Joe Biden' on all of them. She testified at the Michigan State Senate and alleged all to be true under perjury.

The Michigan State Senate saw her testimony concerning poll cheating by representatives of the DEMS.

She is called Patty (for fear of reprisals) with nine years' experience as a poll worker; the legislators supported her appearance in the hearing against state officials. According to her statement, when she saw the ballots, which were xerox copies of one vote. All were for Biden, and not one was for Trump, reported the Epoch Times.

Many of the voters weren't registered, and the names had to be filled out by election workers, which included addresses with birthdates of 1/1/2020 was repeated by them. All these would allow the ballots to be changed and place illegal votes that Patty said happened without question.

She and other GOP members saw what was happening and called them out. Election officials would ignore their objection that was made during that time.

The Michigan poll observer was suspicious when the military ballot forms came in because the DEMS affiliated election officials call an irregular break.

One of her comments is that there were many agitators at the TCF center linked to the DEMS party, she told the legislators. GOP representatives were asked to eat someplace else while agitators and DEMS could eat in the polling area. This suggested intentional circumstances to mistreat GOP reps in the poll place.

Throughout her testimony, the lawmakers (bipartisan) came to question her credibility on the allegations. No more extra details were mentioned.

After all, was held and done, when asked for a comment from Michigan's Secretary of State was not available.

According to John James, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate said that he had gotten reports of many irregularities and abnormalities committed at the Detroit's TCF Center last Election Night. Many stories of individuals who represented the GOP were repeatedly assaulted and harassed doing their jobs. The opposite camp also threatened many.

An interview with Melissa Carone, a freelance I.T. contractor, reported an anomaly at the TCF Center for Dominion Voting Systems. She alleged that many poll workers are busy scanning many voting forms but not discarding them on or after election day. The I.T. expert said in the hearing on Tuesday that it happened 8 to 10 instances.

But Dominion said that the charges were unfounded and said their product is not compromised. Instead, explaining their machines and system were used by their buyers, not them. Dominion vehemently denies they are not responsible despite emerging evidence in the U.S. and abroad.

To this date, the Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says everything is not suspect of voter fraud, but the Michigan poll observer alleged the military ballots were anomalous.

