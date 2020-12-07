The officials of DeKalb county are stumped and cannot find the chain of custody for absentee ballots. No one knows where the crucial document is, making the Georgia elections more doubtful as an election anomaly.

According to Georgia's DeKalb County, officials are unsure if the document is included with the ballot transfer forms that trace who handled the ballots. The chain of custody records shows the movement of the votes in the state.

One more thing is it recorded how they were left in 300 drop boxes in the state. But it has not been produced, and County officials have yet to verify the missing document. Finding the form will answer more anomalies in the Georgia elections' mail-in ballots, reported The Epoch Times.

From the questionable intentions to the problems sprung by the mail-in ballots, this is another issue besides missing signatures in DeKalb county.

The Georgia Star News asked for the forms for verification in a request for it. The official replied that they could not furnish the records and added that it might not exist.

An answer by the representatives of DeKalb county in charge of the forms said the Voting, Registration, and Election department are unavailable due to the county COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan. Later saying things about the workload and how soon it can be provided as uncertain.

The last part of the communique says it will be determined in 30 business days from receipt.

Cobb and Cook County provided counties that are included in the Georgia Star-News of the ballot forms, but DeKalb came up zero in the request. Cobb County is one of those mentioned in the lawsuit with an election anomaly, but the chain of custody was produced.

In response to Breitbart News, last week from the office of Brad Raffensperger said the forms are in the counties' hands. Not a single repository if there were more questions.

In Georgia, election rules state that two people from ballot drop boxes will pick up all ballots. A transfer form is done for every vote picked up; DeKalb doesn't have theirs.

State rules say that the document to be filled up honestly should have where the ballot box is when picked up, what time, and how many listed down for transparency. Loss of any document would open questions if rules complied.

All the legitimate ballots will be taken to the county registrar checked for signatures and if it complies and is accepted. Some changes were introduced before the elections. Once processed, the receiver or county registrar will sign the transfer form of the collection team.

In DeKalb, the votes of Biden surged to 308,102 votes, versus President Donald Trump with 58,361. The form, if found, should reflect it, but it can't be found. Last December 4, Trump lawyers made a case about the alleged violations now surfacing in Georgia.

The president put forward a challenge in a Georgia rally on December 5, saying that signatures were bogus and dared an audit to the Governor.

Producing the chain of custody to prove no election anomaly in DeKalb is needed, so are the absentee vote if more can be found.

