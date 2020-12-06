Sidney Powell is ready on December 7 to prove to the court that experts should look into the Dominion Voting Systems machines. Her actions are a detriment to clean elections that were jeopardized by their efforts using the flawed terminals.

The lawsuit's purpose is to show the judge outside forensics that cheating happened and those connected to the Georgia elections.

One contention is that the Dominion Voting Systems machines were compromised intentionally to swing votes to Biden. Evidence of widespread cheating has surfaced all over the state-run by Democrats, reported Epoch Times.

According to U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten Sr., a George W. Bush appointee, decided to schedule a hearing after an appeals court unduly dismiss Powell's case. The plaintiffs had evidence the court was ignoring that had her and other lawyers pushing the issue.

A month ago, batten had a temporary restraining order on three counties not to wipe or erase the files of suspected voting terminals. But officials still want to erase the machines and filed appeals in court.

Everything was done to block outside forensics by Georgia officials. A statewide block is by the Powell team and asked from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit to prevent other districts from erasing intentional fraud, noted Politico.

The court denied the appeal; a hearing on Monday will be at 10 a.m. for the plaintiffs to argue their case. Stated in the appeals is that case concerned wants a last-minute stoppage of possible election fraud that involves compromised voting terminals by issuing a statewide block order. One question put forward is whether the court has the authority to review it. It was part of a 12-page opinion. Fears of security of the terminals intentionally wiped to clean data in more than one county is suspect, alleged by Sidney Powell, on Georgia officials' intention.

Also read: Michigan Poll Observer Claims Military Ballots Were Xerox Copies Marked Biden

The answer to the questions is that the appeals need to be raised to the district court because of a lack of jurisdiction.

One panel was a Trump nominee Andrew Brasher, Clinton nominee Charles Wilson, and Obama nominee Robin Rosenbaum. By coincidence, there are two nominees of two Democrats and one who is a Republican.

It was supposed to be heard in court on December 4, but it was postponed due to the appeal.

According to the plaintiffs, several presidential electors stressed that the votes are intentional fraud to flip all Trump votes to the cognitively challenged Joe Biden to win Georgia. One highlight of the case against Georgia officials with many unexplained bumps is voters, especially in Fulton County with glaring anomalies.

Despite the reasoning, if fraud were not committed, the Georgia officials would not actively oppose the forensics. One of their outstanding reasons why it should be wiped is to test it for the senate runoffs and lift it. The GOP fears another set up for fraud in the senate runoffs as well.

Pearson v. Kemp, 1:20-cv-04809 is the suit filed by Sidney Powell.

Since November 4, there have been many incidents that have place Biden's lead after the night of November 3. When Trump was land sliding the next day, Biden caught up, and impossible statistics were discovered. A video in Fulton showed a suitcase pulled out after GOP reps and others left, on the DEMS poll worker, cited Epoch Times.

Relate article: Resolution to Dispute the 2020 Pennsylvania Election Results by Republican Law Makers Recently Introduced

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.