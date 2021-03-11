The worsening border situation sent 500 Texas Guards courtesy of Texas governor Abbott after Biden administration policies allow criminality and the cartels to take advantage of the border chaos.

Governor Abbot Deploys 500 Texas Guard

Blunders of the current administration is dismantling Trump's policies immediately. One of these is his border policies that secured southern states from illegal immigration.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the White House's attention and the very flawed policies that ran counter to his predecessor. Trump endorsed the border wall and stopped illegal immigration by criminal elements at the border. Now, with no Trump in the White House, he has made bold moves without help from Washington, reported Newsmax.

The presence of illegal immigrants of most families and children went to the border, seeking entry in the United States. Many of the children and individuals are suspected to be part of the cartels seeing an opportunity to gain from it.

In a statement, Abbott mentioned Washington's mistaken judgment to regain control of the borders. He added the Texas guardsmen and the Department of Public Safety would be partly lessening the border chaos and regain control without Biden's help. He gave these remarks at a news conference last Tuesday at Mission Texas.

He said that the southern state would go forward to secure the safety and security of all Texas. Abbott was not pleased how Biden ignores the worsening border situation. Only one of the many governors is repudiating the White House for its ill-advised decisions in less than 100 days.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), will be about 1,200 state police officers in the state for law enforcement. At the week's ends, to join them will be the Texas national guard remarked Stars and Stripes. Members of the guard are in training for the US Border deployment, said the Texas Military Department Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris.

Major General Norris told the press, the Texas Guardsmen have been supporting Texas governors, federal and state partners for 15 years. The guard has been all over Texas if any situation called for their presence.

Sources say that Abbott has an $800 million budget for border security in Texas, with extra cash to pay for more forces. Last year, 100 of these forces were sent on similar missions in 2020, with 1000 forces in 2019. The 500 guardsmen added to the 3,600 U.S. National Guard at the border last year are still serving under the new administration.

Abbot told the press the border crisis is not going away anytime. Immigrants are flooding record in numbers because of Biden. Border policies were manageable, and the last administration had a better grip than the new White House. He stressed the open border calls to illegal immigration and creating a humanitarian crisis in Texas. It will get worse, he stressed to reporters.

Deployment of the 500 Texas Guard and supporting personnel shows how severe it is at the US border. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas does not want to admit instead gives another narrative.

