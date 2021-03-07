U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) warned the Biden administration that they should control the flooding migrants in record numbers. This will be a grave concern, said ICE, when criminals on the other side would capitalize on this.

Flooding Migrants Might be Exploited by Criminals

One top ICE official said the reversal of Trump's immigration policy by Biden is a recipe for disaster. The sheer number will open opportunities for criminality as crime cartels profit from it.

Many agree that Biden's dismantling of Trump's policies was done swiftly and was called unconstitutional. Not keeping most alleged promises, but he went and allowed too many immigrants in, reported The Blaze. Now his press secretary is busy defending his decisions without sufficient answers.

One of the trashed policies that brought order was that asylum seekers stay in Mexico until their hearing. This process kept the immigration orderly and control, but Biden's order gave problems instead. Trump left tools to use for the next administration, but they choose to leave them aside.

Axios, another outlet, said that shelters could not hold any more people. Caravans of people are getting more and increasing in record number. The border patrol is breaking at the seams instead of arresting violators. Worse is the administration has no idea what to do, as they are getting shredded by the right and left.

According to the Washington Post this week, the administration is stumbling from its border policies. They will try something that will release a wave of immigrants into the continental U.S. in 72-hours. This may not be accepted as the processing is fast, and many might have criminal records.

Also read: Migrants at the US-Mexico Border Wear Shirts Pleading Biden to Allow Entry into US

Proponents of the administration are getting heat for justifying the conversion of family detention centers into processing stations. The Democrats are allegedly intent on letting them in for humanitarian causes, but others alleged other conclusions.

The Washington Post said that Russell Hott, a senior official at Immigration and Customs Enforcement to the staff about the express processing plan in a Thursday email. He added that the bulk would be minors with no guardians and families in 2021, to the most in many years.

U.S. border officials admit 500 families a day, and conversion to family detention centers cannot hold all of them. Hott pointed in his emails seen by the Washington Post that hotels may be needed to hold the excess in express processing centers.

Is there really a crisis that should alarm the Biden administration? Texas Democrats say the U.S.-Mexico border is reaching on that is courtesy of Biden's ill advise removal of Trump's policies. The former administration had it in control, but DEMS was advised by border officials it would lead to this.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told the Houston Chronicle that a crisis is coming in the U.S. Southern borders. Biden should not sit by and allow the crisis to get uncontrolled. The US cannot take them in when there is a pandemic.

Cuellar said that flooding migrants would take advantage of Biden's ill-advised decisions. In contrast to Donald Trump's policy, it was America first. He added the cartels and crime syndicates have the welcome mat via Biden.

Related article: Dr. Seuss: Trump Endorses it; Biden Calls it Bad for Children

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.