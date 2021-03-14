Stimulus checks start arriving in many Americans' bank accounts. Along with this news, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to different states to promote the said COVID-19 Pandemic Aid.

Stimulus Checks Start Arriving in Bank Accounts

Americans can now see when the next stimulus payment will be deposited into their bank accounts or mailed to them. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has an updated "Get My Payment" tool on its website on Saturday with updates on the third round of stimulus tests, according to Karen Connelly, an IRS spokesperson.

The third round of Economic Impact Payments will be calculated using a taxpayer's most recently processed tax return from 2020 or 2019. This includes those who filed a special simplified tax return or used the IRS non-filers tool last year.

As reported by USA Today, those who got the first two stimulus checks but did not receive a direct deposit payment would receive a check or a prepaid debit card in the mail. According to the IRS, Social Security and other federal recipients will collect this third payment in the same manner as their daily payments. This group's payment date is scheduled to be revealed shortly.

A single person would get $1,400, while a married couple filing jointly would get $2,800, plus an additional $1,400 for each minor child. Individuals earning up to $75,000 and married couples earning up to $150,000 will receive the full payments. Payments would decrease as income rose past those levels, eventually ceasing at $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for married couples.

Meanwhile, many netizens could not help but show their delight upon receiving their stimulus checks. Here are some of their posts:

I got my STIMULUS CHECK. It’s giving FULL SET, BOILS BAGS, and HAPPY HOUR ON ME !! 😜💀 pic.twitter.com/pAaPLBka1n — M U V A™️🏳️‍⚧️ (@ItzCamisWorld) March 12, 2021

Got notification from my credit union yesterday that my stimulus check will be available on 3/17. Good job Biden and Democrats for getting this done for the American people. — Lisa 2021 Queen of I Told You So (@MrsRobPope) March 14, 2021

i got my stimulus check today AND i’m 1 year self harm free, it’s a good day — #1 jojo siwa stan (@sugarcumfairy) March 14, 2021

'Help Is Here' Tour

Biden and Harris will fly to many swing states with their spouses in the coming days for the so-called "Help is Here" tour. These Democratic leaders will push the most common elements of their America Rescue Plan, such as cash payments and assistance to parents. They aim to deflect Republican criticism of a large bill that Democrats recently forced through Congress without Republican support, as per Newsweek via MSN.

President Biden will begin his tour on Tuesday in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, before heading to Atlanta on Friday, according to the White House.

The House narrowly approved the stimulus package by a vote of 220-211 earlier this week, with all Democrats voting in favor and only one, Maine Rep. Jared Golden, voting against it. On Thursday afternoon, the president signed the bill into law.

The White House has yet to reveal the next legislative proposal it will tackle. Still, speculation is rife that it will be the president's recently proposed Immigration bill or infrastructure- a longstanding source of bipartisan hope in Washington, according to abcNews. However, stimulus checks and COVID-19, the topics that dominated Biden's campaign against former President Donald Trump and have dominated his first weeks in office, will remain a major focus.

