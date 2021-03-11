With no pre-existing medical conditions, a Utah mother died four days after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Moderna.

On February 5, 39-year-old Kassidi Kurill passed away after complaining that her heartbeat was racing and telling her parents that she needed to be brought to the emergency room.

Her death comes after 153 Utahns have complained of bad reactions upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. There have also been four reported deaths.

However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that Americans should not be worried about getting the vaccine. They said that there was no pattern detected in the cause of deaths of others who got the vaccine which would indicate a problem with the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Fox News, the Utah mother got the vaccine "without hesitation" based on her family's statements. She got vaccinated because of her job as a surgical technician for several plastic surgeons in the state.

When Kurill got her first dose of the Moderna vaccine, her family said she had not experienced any notable side effects aside from a sore arm. However, Alfred Hawley, her father, said that she immediately felt sick upon receiving her second dose on February 1.

Hawley stated that the Utah mother woke him up in the house they share with Kurill's 9-year-old daughter, complaining that she felt soreness on the shot's location. He also added that his daughter complained about not urinating despite having a large fluid intake.

Over the following days, Hawley said that Kurill remained in bed until the third day when the Utah mother asked him to bring her to the ER. Upon arriving at the emergency room, Kurill started vomiting uncontrollably.

After that, doctors requested blood tests, and Kurill has become less coherent. It was found out that the Utah mother was very sick and that her liver was not functioning anymore. She was brought to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray for a liver transplant, The Sun reported.

Upon arriving there, doctors repeatedly tried to stabilize Kurill for a liver transplant. However, her condition just deteriorated.

Read also: North Korea To Receive Two Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

Utah State Medical Examiner has performed a full autopsy on the Utah mother. The results have yet to be released. Hawley stated that he believes that his daughter's death had something to do with the COVID-19 vaccine she received unless proven otherwise.

On the other hand, Hawley, who is 69 years old and has diabetes, said that he still decided to get his second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, despite Kurill's orphaned daughter begging him not to.

Hawley also encouraged those who are skeptical about getting the vaccine to still get the shot. He said that the vaccine would be able to help the people. He did advise that once a person experiences a reaction to the vaccine, it must not be ignored and that people should seek professional advice, Daily Mail reported.

After receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, three other Utah natives have died.

Related article: Birthmothers in 2021 Eligible for Another $ 1,400 Stimulus Check

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.