OAN hits back at House Democrats who sent letters to carriers because they cannot handle the bad press release against them. The OAN network charged that DEMS stepped on their constitutional rights with threats implied in the letters.

OAN Charges House Democrats of Misleading TV Carriers

The Democrats have been going all out to do what they can to cancel anything that does not agree with their agenda. Even to the point of reinterpreting the constitution and weaponizing it.

One America News Network (OAN) ask the two-House Democrat lawmakers to recall their offensive letter addressed to the TV carrier. OAN says that the lawmakers acted unconstitutionally and violated rights guaranteed. The wayward Democrats were leaning on carriers and outlets against them allegedly, reported the Epoch Times.

Since the Biden administration took power, the DEMS have been trying to find ways to silence conservatives and free speech avenues. It is like a witch hunt that is after those against the left-leaning liberals.

According to OAN's counsel, Eric Early sent demanding letters to the DEMS, who sent the letters implying backlash. Reps. Jerry McNerney (D-Calif.) and Anna G. Eshoo (D-Calif.) last Thursday got his demand to retract the letter, or they will subject to legal action.

McNerney and Eshoo, House Democrats, are affiliated with the House Energy and Commerce Committee, decide to take things into their own hands. They sent letters to 12 cable, satellite, and streaming companies a month ago and blamed these carriers for spreading misinformation. It was odd that the DEMs were accusing them when during the sham trial, they introduced alleged doctored videos but verified to edited later on.

If that was not enough, the two DEMs insisted that Fox, OAN, and Newsmax were all spreading fake information after November 2020 elections. They added even peddling lies about COVID-19 without proof. Worse, they asked for reasons why they are hosting these outlets.

Early said the lawmakers were harassing and implying threats to get rid of OAN from their service. He explained the two DEMS were trying to affect the status of OAN by forcing the carrier not to re-contract. This action would affect more potential platforms to work with OAN, Newsmax, and Fox networks.

These two DEMS are hindering free speech in the national cable news marketplace by favoring who they want. They have no right and are not constitutionally correct; they are out of their jurisdiction. To them, only viewpoints that don't dismantle the narratives are allowed.

A copy of Early's allegation said it is an attack on freedom of speech of the three outlets that tell the truth, not alleged falsehoods. This is a bold move to cancel those against them. Presently these news organizations are thrashing biased media in the rating too.

Early said the Democrats are violating the first amendment that states a right to free speech. This means they are trying to muffle the free press that doesn't agree with DEMs. These lawmakers are no better than lawless dictators who don't follow the rules. The House Democrats are using the honorable Congress for something illegal and not lawful.

