One of the Washington Post reporters got assaulted online by liberals partisan Neera Tanden, the Biden OMB nominee. The reporter only asked for confirmation from a congress member, then was deluged by haters.

Liberals online have been on the attack about conservatives; this latest assault is another of them. It seems that anyone not in line with the new administration is a perspective target.

WaPo reporter is the target

According to the Washington Post's national editor, one of their reporters is subject of racist and sexist assaults online. The editor defended the reporter who was doing her job. It all started after she went out to seek comment from a congress member about a tweet, reported the Blaze.

No offense but this sounds like you’re high on your own supply.



You know, we know, and everyone knows this is all garbage. Just stop. https://t.co/0MzDYCpDyc — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) December 1, 2017

The reporter from WaPo (Washington Post), identified as Seung Min Kim showed a tweet to Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) that show the response of Tanden to the representative's tweet. Tanden fired back at Murkowski's in a heated Twitter response. The Alaskan representative is opposed to Biden's nominee. This online scuffle was on the record as a Huffington Post reporter posted it on his Twitter feed. Murkowski and Tanden went at it online with Tanden, who was allegedly combative.

.@seungminkim showing Murkowski an old Tanden tweet targeting her



“High on my own supply? That’s interesting” pic.twitter.com/gdhaYpQuvf — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 24, 2021

Next was the launch of personal attacks on Kim by liberals who think Neera Tanden is a victim of a double standard. They were canceling the reporter like everything else that did not agree with the Democrat agenda. Many posted racial slurs and sexist messages that were in line with liberal attacks on identity and race.

One of the hate rhetoric emails was posted by her haters, who said she was against Tanden and was partial to whites. This kind of language is allowed by liberals, but conservatives get flak if they did. Coon is a term used to describe a non-white which is very offensive.

Attacks on Kim get worse

When Kim's haters were getting more flagrant in their slurs, her editor Steven Ginsberg had to air a statement that lambasted those insulting the Asian reporter.

.@seungminkim has been subjected to hateful attacks simply for doing her job—a job she does with integrity, upholding the highest journalistic standards. No one should have to endure the racist, sexist, ill-informed comments that have flooded her inbox. — Steven Ginsberg (@stevenjay) February 25, 2021

He said that on Wednesday, an indelicate tweet by Tanden is the cause of the difficulty in getting confirmed by the Senate as the head of the Office of Management and Budget. Kim met Senator Murkowski unexpectedly in the Capitol building.

She then asked a general question on the nomination of Tanden by Biden's White House and the indelicate tweet. The senator never saw it, and the reaction was added in a New York Post Article. Included in the report was Tanden's nomination as OMB head.

One picture showed Seung Min holding the phone to Murkowski on Twitter, which led to focused attacks by woke liberals on social media. Most of them did not know the real score. Yet, they launch attacks on Kim's person unrelentingly.

Many like Kim are victims of these attacks that are baseless and uninformed without the facts before tweeting. He called it an attack on her integrity that aimed at silencing dissenting voices.

He educated those who think they know better than her because Kim did basic journalism and commented. Not look and bash immediately was a mistaken response by her haters. Neera Tanden doomed herself by not checking what she said on the record. Canceling Kim is not correct at all.

