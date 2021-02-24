Reports of Biden officials, including John Kerry with ex-Obama officials, have been in back channels talking to the Iranian Foreign minister. This, according to the source, was aimed at undermining the Iran Policy of the Trump Administration.

Instead of working with the Trump administration, many Obama officials and those like Kerry have worked against American interests. Democrat politicians never acknowledged anti-establishment moves by Trump to cut their influence substantially.

Biden administration members undermined Trump

Sources alleged the now part of the Biden Administration members, including John Kerry, former Secretary of State, current special envoy on Iran policy Robert Malley undermine then president Trump's policy on Iran. They met with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif discussing things that should have been public knowledge, reported the Blaze.

President Trump blasted John Kerry after reports that the former secretary of State has been holding talks with foreign leaders to preserve the Iran nuclear deal. https://t.co/HMi70vwGKU pic.twitter.com/VjzSphXAFJ — CNBC (@CNBC) May 7, 2018

When we exposed the secret Iranian nuclear archive, we proved that any nuclear agreement with Iran is built on one big lie. Now even Iran acknowledges this. Soon will be revealed additional proofs that Iran has been lying this whole time. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 1, 2019

The report came from the Washington Times that gave insight into what most Biden era officials represent. Actively undermining policies against a belligerent nation was not in America's interests, based on Iranian foreign policy. The reports allege that John Kerry kept his affiliation with Iran during the Trump administration.

Sources alleged that ex-Obama officials made counter-diplomatic efforts to derail the Iran policy intentionally. These same people are now in the BIden administration that acted allegedly in their interests, allowing the belligerent Iranians to ignore the prior administration and 'collude' with ex-Obama officials.

One intention of the talks with Biden Officials, including John Kerry, is the Democrats winning and returning to power. All these allegations were shared by unnamed national security and intelligence sources. They were pointing out the dangers represented by the Democrats occupying the White House.

An unnamed former senior U.S. official revealed to the Times that the undisclosed meeting undermines what Trump has done to shove Iran into a struggling corner. They crawl the negotiation in anticipation of Trump losing the elections and ex-Obama officials having a run in the White House again.

All the meetings allegedly happened from 2017 to 2019 that had Obama officials conducting unsanctioned talks between Zarif and Malley. The Iran deal was shut down by former President Trump signed by the Obama administration.

According to the Iran deal that was supposed to stop sanctions against the terror-sponsoring nation, they don't continue making nukes. Iran never intended to follow the agreement made by Obama that would never stick. That the Iranians would stick to good faith was one mistake the U.S. administration under Obama made.

Kerry and the Logan Act

All the meetings with Zarif were admitted by Kerry during the Trump administration early on. It resulted in the president calling the former secretary of state guilty of violating the Logan Act.

The Iran discussions were not revealed, but Iran wanted to support a Democrat president should Trump be defeated. Overall, its appearance is dubious, and the alleged actions of the Democrats under the former Obama regime raise questions.

In 2019, according to an outlet that told Trump wanted to ease tensions with a backchannel to Iran. However, the Democrats were in continuous contact with Iran after the failed request. According to Mark Dubowitz of Defense of Democracies, having ex-Obama officials now Biden Officials including John Kerry was against the sitting administration.

