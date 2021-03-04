Donald Trump could return to YouTube and upload videos again if the threat of political violence in the United States has passed, as per the website.

YouTube CEO says Trump would have another chance to obey their policy

Susan Wojcicki, the YouTube CEO, announced that the former President would be offered a second chance to obey the company's guidelines on Thursday, but she did not specify when. Wojcicki's comment puts YouTube strongly against competitors like Twitter, which has threatened never to let Trump back even if he runs for office again. Meanwhile, Facebook has referred the matter to the Independent Oversight Board for a decision, The Telegraph reported.

It came as the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security warned that the QAnon community's supporters might be planning an attack on March 4, prompting US officials to place the Capitol on high alert once again. The Capitol grounds were walled off and surrounded by armed police forces, National Guard personnel, and bomb-sniffing dogs. The House of Representatives canceled its session and warned lawmakers' employees to stay away.

Trump, one strike on YouTube's policy

The following unrest at the US Capitol on January 6, which Trump was accused of inciting by congressional Democrats and some Republicans, YouTube, along with several other social media outlets, suspended Trump's account. The removal, according to Wojcicki, would not be lasting due to the platform's "three strikes" rule.

In an interview with the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank focused on foreign policy, Wojcicki said that YouTube is treating Trump the same as any other user, meaning that unless he violates the terms of service three times in 90 days, he will not be permanently banned.

In the case of Trump, Wojcicki said the former president received only one strike for violating YouTube's anti-incitement policies, which resulted in a seven-day ban from uploading new videos or live streaming. However, those restrictions were extended because there is still an "elevated risk" of the channel spreading "violent rhetoric," according to her.

Social media platforms came on fire after allowing conspiracy theories

Wojcicki's remarks come just days after YouTube suspended the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) for two weeks for broadcasting Trump's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). According to The Epoch Times, YouTube said the video violated its "guidelines on election misinformation." Trump hinted at his re-election being stolen in his first speech since leaving the White House, telling the CPAC crowd, "I may even decide to beat them for a third time."

Simultaneously, YouTube deleted former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's channel for the second time, alleging a breach of the platform's rules on tobacco consumption and election transparency. A YouTube spokesperson said in a statement that Rudy W. Giuliani's content was removed after violating their sale of regulated goods policy, which restricts facilitating the use of nicotine and the presidential election integrity policy.

Major social media platforms have come under fire for allowing conspiracy theories, violent propaganda, and other forms of violence to spread on their platforms. According to a report released this week by the Election Integrity Partnership, a group of disinformation experts, YouTube offered a venue for video misinformation to be readily spread through different channels, and that this material served as "proof" for misleading narratives, as per Reuters.

