An SUV packed with dozens of passengers hit a semi-truck close to the U.S.-Mexican border on Tuesday. According to the officials of the California Highway Patrol, at least 13 individuals died in the SUV-Semi truck collision.

As per USA Today, Omar Watson, the chief of the California Highway Patrol Division, stated that the crash involved a big rig hauling two trailers and a Ford Expedition with a load of 25 individuals. He also added that the big rig hit the side portion of the SUV before 6:15 a.m. PST at the intersection of State Route 115 and Norrish Road near Holtville, which is around 50 miles west of Arizona and 10 miles north of the Mexican border.

Also, it is not clear whether who caused the crash or whether the SUV driver halted for a stop sign at the intersection. Officials from law enforcement currently investigate the scene.

The California Highway Patrol Division chief also mentioned that it would be premature for him to speculate or discuss what caused the SUV-Semi truck collision. They are just now focusing on the fact that 13 individuals have died during the crash incident. He added that it is a very sad situation.

Out of the 13 individuals who died, 12 of them died right away at the scene, which includes the SUV driver, while the other one died at the hospital, based on the statement of Watson. The chief of the California Highway Patrol Division also shared that there were also children in the SUV, but none of them died as the ages of those involved in the crash range from 15 to 53 years of age.

Moreover, Watson stated that the older-model of the Ford Expedition should only fit six individuals, which means 19 additional passengers were unsafely riding inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Watson also stated that the vehicle is not meant to load that many people, and it is very unfortunate that the total of individuals inside of that vehicle reaches up to 25, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Meanwhile, California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez shared that the SUV driver involved in the SUV-Semi truck collision was a 22-year-old man from Mexicali, a city in northern Mexico that hugs the United States border close to the El Centro region in California.

On the other hand, out of the seven patients taken to the El Centro Regional Medical Center, one among them died based on a 'live' video on Facebook of the Emergency room managing director of the medical facility, Judy Cruz. She said that the hospital called for air support to transport numerous patients to other medical facilities.

Cruz also added that a few patients were taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in the area of Brawley in California as well. While other victims were airlifted to the trauma center of the Desert Regional Medical Center which is in the area of Palm Springs in California, ABC News reported.

