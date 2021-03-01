In the face of recent sexual assault scandals and mounting political criticism, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) apologized if anything he said may have been misinterpreted as an unwelcome flirtation. But denied ever touching or proposing to someone in his office.

According to The Washington Post, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo changed his mind and said he would send the charges against him to the New York attorney general for investigation. Cuomo released a statement saying, "To be sure, I never sexually kissed anybody and I never wanted to make anybody feel awkward, but these are accusations that New Yorkers deserve answers to."

After White House officials, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, a group of activist state legislators, and several members of Congress joined a growing group of progressives and Democratic lawmakers calling for an impartial investigation into allegations of sexual harassment raised against Cuomo by two former aides, the governor made his decision.

Cuomo's calls for an independent investigation--first by a federal judge of his choice, then by a private prosecutor, were considered unacceptable by many. The governor's resignation has been requested by others, capping a chaotic week for Cuomo, who has been involved in multiple controversies.

Cuomo's resignation was called for only one day after a second former aide, Charlotte Bennett, openly accused him of sexual harassment, telling the New York Times that he asked her inappropriate personal questions that she mistook for sexual advances. Another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, outlined sexual assault charges last week against Cuomo that spanned multiple years.

Cuomo agrees to the demand for a legal referral to investigate

After his effort to name his attorney was roundly mocked, Cuomo was forced to pull back and recommend that Attorney General James and Chief Judge Janet DiFiore appoint an independent investigator. Meanwhile, the attorney general has been quiet, only recommending that Cuomo give her a legal referral so that her office can monitor the prosecution and, most notably, compel testimony.

James said, "I do not support the governor's suggestion...The governor must make this referral so that an impartial investigation can be performed with subpoena power."

If James conducts the investigation herself or names a special prosecutor from outside her office, sources told Kramer, she needs the authority to force people to cooperate. It is the power of a subpoena, as per CBS Local.

The news emerged after Charlotte Bennett, 25, alleged that Cuomo harassed her when she was an executive assistant and health care aide at the governor's office. Cuomo's team has refuted claims made by Lindsey Boylan, a former aide, that he kissed her and asked her to play strip poker in 2017. Boylan is a runner for the mayor of Manhattan.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's 'truly sorry'

Faced with mounting criticism after two sexual harassment complaints in less than a week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo admitted on Sunday that some of his office comments "may have been offensive or too personal." He added he was "truly sorry" to those who "misinterpreted the remarks as an unwelcome flirtation." Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, has insisted that he never touched or propositioned someone sexually, rejecting a former aide's claim that he kissed her on the lips during a one-on-one briefing, as per CNN.

Cuomo, who has held a firm hold on the workings of the state government over his ten years in office, indicated an understanding of the gravity of the scandal, which might jeopardize his position and hopes for reelection to a fourth term next year. The latest complaint attracted the attention of top state elected officials, leading White House press secretary Jen Psaki to ask for "an independent review of these allegations" on CNN's "State of the Union." Psaki defined them as "serious," adding that the second allegation had been "hard to read as a woman."

