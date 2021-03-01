Donald Trump used the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend to make his first public appearance since leaving the office on January 20. In other portions of his message, Trump did not specifically announce his candidacy for presidency in 2024, but he did say: "Who knows? I may even decide to beat them for the third time."

Trump hints running for 2024 elections

Later, he told the cheering crowd that he would not form a new political party. "The Republican Party is here! It will come together and become stronger than ever before. I'm not forming a new political party."

He also mocked President Joe Biden and urged that his successor "get the schools open" in the wake of the current coronavirus pandemic, PEOPLE via MSN reported. CPAC was not only his first public appearance since leaving office, but it was also his first official address since a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6 during a joint session of Congress, killing five people and forcing lawmakers, including former Vice President Mike Pence, to flee the building quickly.

Trump's announcement put relief to Republicans

After being criticized for his involvement in the Capitol attack, Trump put to rest Republican concerns that he might attempt to break away from the GOP and form his own party, as per The Telegraph. The former President said he is not starting new parties, calling the reports the contrary, "fake news."

"The Republican Party is one of the two main political parties in the United States. It will be more united and powerful than ever before "Trump said. Leading Republicans in Washington are torn on Trump's position in the party's future. However, many have acknowledged his iron hold on the party's base and rallied behind the former president.

Republican leaders in Congress, Mitch McConnell, and Kevin McCarthy have denounced Trump's role in the Capitol attack but have made conciliatory remarks in recent weeks.

Despite his early claims of uniting the opposition, Trump excoriated those who voted to impeach him, criticizing them out by name to heavy boos from the audience. Former President George W. Bush painted his Republican opponents as members of a failed democratic establishment at odds with the party's roots, pledging to vote for candidates that support his reform platform.

Trump's allegations of a "rigged election" and the result being a "disgrace" are sure to create outrage for some Republicans. The former president advocated changing US elections, by eliminating early voting and restricting absentee voting to people who are sick or abroad.

Trump calls Melania the 'future first lady'

On Sunday, Donald Trump gave the clearest hint that he plans to run for president again, this time with Melania at his side. According to Daily Mail, despite news that the Slovenian-born model was glad to be out of the White House, Trump insisted she would return.

There has also been talking that the pair, who have never been known for their easy love, could split after leaving the White House. Trump, on the other hand, insisted that his wife would accompany him in 2024.

The former president told CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, that his wife would be the future first lady'. Melania, 50, was not spotted at the Orlando gathering, despite it being held only 200 miles from her Mar-a-Lago home.

