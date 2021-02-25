Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that he 'absolutely' would support Trump, days after he accused the former President of "dereliction of duty" over the Capitol siege.

McConnell said he would support Trump in the 2024 election

McConnell, who criticized former President Donald Trump less than two weeks ago over the deadly January 6 Capitol riot, said that if he were the GOP nominee in 2024, he would "absolutely" support Trump.

McConnell said he hopes to see a free Republican White House nominating race in 2024. But when asked if he would vote for him as a candidate, he expressed no hesitation in backing Trump. "The party nominee? Absolutely," McConnell told Fox News in an interview.

The Senate Minority Leader noted that a lot would still be happening between today to 2024, and he got at least four members who are planning on running for president, Reuters via MSN reported. "Should be a wide open race," he added.

Almost two months after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Trump is expected to talk about the possibility of a bid in 2024 as he talks to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. This week, after House of Representatives Republican Conference President Liz Cheney said she did not believe that he should play a role in the future of the party or the country, Trump's forthcoming appearance at CPAC led to Republican infighting in Congress. Meanwhile, Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley, and Ben Sasse have been floated as potential GOP presidential nominees.

McConnell previously blamed Trump for the Capitol Riot

According to Daily Mail, the semi-endorsement comes when Trump is still in a public tiff with McConnell. The Minority Leader gave a floor speech on the day of the January 6 insurrection, telling senators not to contest the Electoral College outcome, as the winner was President Joe Biden.

Earlier this month, though McConnell voted for Trump's acquittal on the impeachment charges, he then took to the floor to lambast and keep the outgoing commander-in-chief accountable. "'It was obvious that only President Trump could end this," McConnell said.

McConnell justified his vote to acquit by saying that impeachment was not the best way to keep Trump accountable, provided that removal from office is his penalty. By then, Trump had already left office. He hinted, however, that for his actions, Trump could face criminal prosecution, as per the Insider.

