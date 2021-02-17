Fans seem to think that Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan could go back together after discovering the pair's recent social media reunion.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan were spotted on the same parties

The former couple started dating last spring when Weber met Flanagan on the season of 'The Bachelor.' However, before New Year's, they decided to end their relationship.

Later, Peter and Kelley were spotted at the same Super Bowl LV parties, ET Online reported. On Tuesday night, they appeared to meet again in New York City.

Eagle-eyed fans saw both Peter and Kelley posted from inside Good Bar in Brooklyn on their Instagram story. Before their split, the couple was planning to move to NYC together, and Peter has since moved there alone. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Kelley posted on her Instagram Story that she was still set to make a move, and asked for fans' help to determine between three apartments.

As for what led to the December split of Peter and Kelley, a source told ET that it came down to family problems, and prior to their long-planned transfer, things broke down for the two.

The source explained that the move was the final straw in their relationship amid some ongoing issues, the biggest of which was they could not be on the same page in approaching their relationships. "There was growth that needs to happen tp Weber that wasn't happening."

The source also noted that a "major issue" in their relationship was Peter's mother. "Barb was very involved and supposed to be a significant priority within their relationship," the source said.

Are Peter Weber, Kelley Flanagan together?

Fans believe that Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are in New York. This isn't just a hypothesis based on nothing at random, but fans say they've found proof, as per Elmoujaweb.

One particularly insightful fan found that one of Flanagan's latest Instagram Stories seems to look a lot like it was taken from Weber's apartment in New York City. In the video, Flanagan was talking in front of a window, there wasn't anything to go by, but the fan found the building visible across the street looks identical to the one outside Weber's apartment.

Weber, Flanagan, and fellow Bachelor Nation alum Dustin Kendrick all seemed to be at the same New York City bar last night, another detail-oriented fan noticed. The fan discovered all three of them had shared stories in a position with the same vibrant wall behind them.

This doesn't actually mean that Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are back together. Still, they were recently spotted in Tampa looking cozy; Peter just told the whole Zoom they were on good terms, and a source E! News that "Peter reaches out to Kelley and that he regrets their breakup. Flanagan is very uncertain and thinks he's not willing to commit to her but still has feelings for Peter."

Flanagan also gave followers a preview of the building's breathtaking skyline view, noticeable in the apartment from several floor-to-ceiling windows. PEOPLE reported.

