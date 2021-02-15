Rapper Nicki Minaj's father has reportedly died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, according to the police. Nassau County police reported that Robert Maraj, 64, was walking along Mineola road on Long Island at 6:15 PM on Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going.

The driver left the scene of the accident. Maraj was then taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead on Saturday. Police added that an investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone who has witnessed the fatal crash to come forward.

For those unaware, Minaj was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and grew up in Queens in New York City. Minaj has not made any public statement regarding her father's demise. An email appealing for comment was sent to a representative for the music artist.

Police also indicated Maraj was transferred to an area hospital in critical condition. He died from injuries sustained from the accident on Saturday. No arrests have been made regarding the crash.

The police statement did not identify Maraj's relationship to Minaj. However, a police spokesperson confirmed he was her father.

Following the reports of her father's unfortunate death emerging online, numerous people posted on their social media accounts and sent their condolences to Minaj. Rapsody wrote on Twitter, "Sending love, light and prayers to @NICKIMINAJ and family."

Amra Olevic Reyes posted, Sending my deepest condolences to @NICKIMINAJ I am so genuinely sorry for your loss. Sending you all the love, light and strength to get through this. Prayers go out to your entire family. I love you. May your father's soul Rest In Peace," reported Spotboye.

The Homicide squad is handling the investigation. The "Starships" star's representative reportedly confirmed the news. Her father's death arrives mere months after giving birth to a baby boy in September last year.

According to a neighbor who lives right in front of the location of the accident, "We just saw a jacket ripped open, cut open, trying to make sure the man had a pulse. All I hoped for was the person to have a pulse and survive. I'm speechless. I don't know what to say," reported CBS News.

The singer has earlier described her father as having violent tendencies towards her mother. She told Rolling Stone in 2010 that her father once set fire to their house with her mother inside.

After a very successful music career for Minaj, during which she accumulated a record number of Hot 100 hits and ranked among music's highest-paid women, she declared her plans to retire and focus on her family in late 2019.

Minaj, 38, has been nominated for ten Grammy awards throughout her music career. Though she has not released an album since 2018, she remains ranked #12 on Forbes' list of the highest-paid hip hop artists in 2019, with pre-tax earnings of $29 million.

Minaj had also broken the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 entries by a solo female artist and won five MTV Video Music Awards.

She recently paid $450,000 to the singer Tracy Chapman to settle a copyright dispute following a sampling of her song.

