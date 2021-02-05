U.S. service members were given a 60-day military-wide stand-down based on the perception that the Democrat-led government is not fully supported. Since the DEMS took power, all institutions are getting reigned in as a rule with no dissent allowed.

One of the past administration's critical differences is that the military got the White House's full-back. Now loyalty is an issue that is under question for service members still doing their duty.

Extremism is now a concern for the DEMS

Since the replacement of Mark Esper by Lloyd Austin as new Defense Secretary, the latter ordered the stand-down to check after reports of service members and military veterans who are alleged to enter the Capitol aggressively. January 6 was a turning point in how the present government views the service reported the Blaze.

Last Wednesday, a meeting of all the military officials and chiefs, with Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. John Hyten, both included in the Joint Chiefs of Staff. From there, he determined that the two-month stand-down be done. One of those reasons is that extremism should be weeded out.

As reported by Military.com, there will be a discussion of extremism in all services of the U.S. military in the next two months. Their goal is to explain its dangers to the present government and see who is getting disgruntled to mitigate it further.

It must be noted that the Trump administration did a lot to help soldiers in the Veterans cause and gave the U.S. fighting men renewed vigor. The former government propped up the military compared to others.

Also: Biden: No Family Members to Be Involved in Any Government Decisions

Stars and Stripes explain Austin wants to mitigate the spread of extremism and address their concerns. This is what John Kirby, the Pentagon's chief spokesman told the press last Wednesday.

The Pentagon wants to reinforce acceptable viewpoints and behavior in line with its policies to ensure that all troops comply as required by using materials to get what is needed. Reports of military men involved in the Capitol Chaos is a concern for the Democrat-dominated government.

Loyalty is needed to curb extremism

In January, NPR reported that 1 in 5 of those in the breach allegedly attacked the Capitol was part of the U.S. military. There were 27 people (current or ex-military) who were involved in the incident.

According to Austin, he alleged that extremism existed in the military and said they should pay for their actions. He used this reasoning to address the Senate Armed Services Committee and why it needs to be controlled.

Kirby stated that the defense secretary wants to see the concern's actual scope and see who would be needing reorientation. He stressed that dealing with it is number one to get a better view of the problem.

He added the defense secretary wants to resolve it by any means to lessen the danger to the government.

He added that the men and women in the service do it with honor, integrity, and character, including following the "elected" commander in chief. This includes avoiding disorder and having discipline. Austin and the 60-Day military-wide stand-down will be used as a gauge to see how loyal the troops.

Related article: Trump Earns Nobel Peace Prize Nomination for the Israel-UAE Peace Deal

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.