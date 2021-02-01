For his efforts to foster peace in the Middle East, Trump earns a nomination for bringing together former adversaries into the Israel-UAE Peace Deal. This marked the first steps for the Israelis to foster relations in a new dawn.

In the Middle East, Trump's policy has been revolutionary in how regional adversaries have decided to give peace a chance. Especially with Iran on the rise, the benefits of allying would be immeasurable.

The first US president to have no new war in four years

Ex-President Donald Trump has the distinction of having no new wars on his watch than Obama and previous occupants of the Oval Office. This is what prompted Jaak Madison, an Estonian member of the European Parliament. He nominated the popular president to be a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Madison said on social media that Trump, in the recent 30 years, is the only president to focus on peace during his term, avoiding conflicts as much as can be done with the accomplishment of multiple peace deals. There comes a time when the Middle East needs stability and peace in the unstable region.

The Estonia parliament member cites the Abraham Accords, an agreement with Israel, UAE, the United States and Bahrain, and several other Arab nations signing the landmark accord.

A statement by the State Department's website in their mission is to foster interfaith and intercultural dialogue to encourage a culture of peace with the three Abrahamic religions and all humanity. One way to overcome challenges is through cooperation and dialogue with all nations in the middle east and the world.

Donald Trump earns a nomination for the prestigious Peace Prize for his exemplary example as a world leader.

Also read: Israel-UAE Peace Deal Should Be Credited to Obama, Says Joe Biden

Trump and the Noble Peace Prize

In 2020, then President Trump had a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a Norwegian Parliament member. He added that the former president, in his sincere efforts, has exerted time and effort to have peace among nations.

Trump is not the only one nominated for such honors; Alan Dershowitz suggested that Trump's son-in-law and former presidential advisor Jared Kushner be a candidate too. Dershowitz can mention anyone to be a possible recipient because of his former Harvard Law professor status.

He said that Kushner and associate Avi Berkowitz was a big part of negotiating the Abraham Accords.

He also added that the Peace Prize is not because of popularity or who made the most effort to foster peace. Dershowitz said it is about satisfying the criteria.

Through diplomacy, the Trump's administration convinced the nations of Sudan and Morocco to be part of the historic accord, which made his administration exemplary in seeking peace to mitigate conflict, unlike before.

Kushner said in a statement he is honored for nomination for the peace prize.

Trump's work to be reviewed by the new administration

Despite the success of Trump's policies that fostered the Abraham Accords, it will be reviewed, and every national security deal will depend on the new president's approval. One part of the arrangement is selling arms for accord members to defend themselves, like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

A few lawmakers disagree with Morocco's joining because of sovereignty over disputed Western Sahara. Trump earns nominations for his achievements in his term, and the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be known in November 2021.

Related article: UAE, Bahrain and Israel Signed Agreement to Re-Establish Ties After a Quarter Century

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.